the report that curls the SNCF

Every year, millions of French people take the train for everyday travel. The UFC-Que Choisir, a consumer association, has just released, Tuesday, October 5, a study on the SNCF “and its degraded network”.

Aging and degraded are the two words that stand out the most from the new UFC-Que Choisir survey published on November 5, which reports on the quality of the rail network across France.





Within this report, a figure is obvious: 68. This would be the number of minutes that each French person would have lost in public transport in a year. A total of 340,000,000 minutes were lost due to technical failures, delays and many other reasons.

In addition to data on the loss of time of users in transport, the results show an alarming observation, 23% of railway lines and rail infrastructure are obsolete. The secondary network of small French stations is singled out as being the most failing. According to UFC-Que Choisir, more than a third of the railway sections in France would be slowed down for problems with rails and traffic lights. The equipment would have an average of 37 years on the ancillary lines, while the equipment on the main lines would have an average of 27 years. Users are getting annoyed and this should not stop anytime soon, one in five trains is the victim of repeated slowdowns on lines such as TER.

The Federal Consumers Union, which published this report, aims to inform, advise and defend users. But also to offer solutions to the institutions that it treats. In the case of the French public railway company, she advises it to increase its support for SNCF Réseau, which would make it possible to renovate and modernize the territory’s railway lines on a massive scale.