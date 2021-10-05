the research of the awarded duo could “be used to alleviate pain”, believes a doctor in neuroscience

It is “fundamental discoveries”, according to the doctor in neurosciences Bertrand Coste on franceinfo this Monday, about the work of Américans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

“These are fundamental discoveries in the understanding of the mechanisms of the somatosensory system”, estimates this Monday on franceinfo the doctor in neurosciences Bertrand Coste. The 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their research into how the nervous system transmits temperature and touch. “It could be used to alleviate pain due to hypersensitivity to heat or cold.”

franceinfo: Why are these discoveries revolutionary?

Bertrand Coste: We knew that neurons were able to perceive temperature and touch, but the work of these two researchers made it possible to identify their sensors. Onion, menthol, chili, or even wasabi are compounds that will also activate these thermoreceptors. This will make it possible to have targets to treat disorders in the perception of temperature, touch and mechanical forces that can induce chronic pain in patients.

Is it the result of decades of research?





The identification of the heat sensor is a publication which dates from 1997. In 2002 we had the cold sensor, and then in 2010 we identified the sensors of mechanical forces, responsible for touch and proprioception. [capacité de connaître la position exacte de son corps]. Knowing these sensors could allow the development of pharmacology to block the perception of these signals. It could be used to alleviate pain due to hypersensitivity to heat or cold.

Did this Nobel surprise you?

Personally, no. It is about the timing that it is perhaps surprising because there was possibly more in vogue research. But these two researchers have already received the Kavli Prize in neuroscience in 2019. These are fundamental discoveries in the understanding of the mechanisms of the summato-sensory system. It goes even further, since several studies in the world are interested in the different physiological functions impacted by these stresses such as in the circulation of the blood, or in cancer cells.