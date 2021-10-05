the revelations of Franck Gastambide

It was an event eagerly awaited by fans of Taxi. Eleven years after the fourth film directed by Gérard Krawczyk and released in 2007, Taxi 5 tumbled into cinemas in 2018. But a big surprise for all fans of the saga produced by Luc Besson, neither Samy Naceri nor Frédéric Diefenthal, the heroes of the first opus, were not present in this action film. Recently interviewed by Booska-P, Franck Gastambide returned to the absence of Samy Naceri. The opportunity for him to clear customs and point the finger at a decision made by Luc Besson.

He thus asserts that in the first 30 images he sent to Luc Besson – what he calls the “ processing -, a role was well intended for the hero of Taxi. “ Now it is behind us all that, it is past. I can talk about it freely. I even think that Luc Besson will not blame me for talking about that. Luc calls me back and says: ‘It’s great, we’re going to do it. But there cannot be Samy Naceri ‘. I said to him: ‘Yes but Luc, first the idea is to do the Taxi new generation and to do the handover with the old ones (…) Can we at least do the end scene where he is there and where we wink? People in the room will applaud when they go to see him ‘”, says the actor and director, stressing that Luc Besson and Samy Naceri “ have their stories ”.





Specifying that he wanted to do Taxi with ” the toys of Taxi “, understand” the taxi, Marseille, the bad guys with fast cars and Samy Naceri », Franck Gastambide recalls that he was a fan of the saga, therefore of Samy Naceri. ” I meet Samy (…), I tell him that’s the idea, that’s it. I don’t know your stories and your history with Luc. He wants to make a new one Taxi, and I would like you to come and give it a big wink. Samy decides not to do it. I understand everything: he’s a legend, a great actor. What we offer him is small. I think it would have been good for him, that the public would have loved it. He decides not to do it and the proposal ends up making him angry. But the offer I made to him. He knows it, I still have the messages He adds.

One way of responding to Samy Naceri who said in 2017 that he had not been contacted. “ I don’t call it an approach, me. When we make an approach, we invite you to have a coffee, we have a script read. I did the first four Taxi’s, I think I deserve a little more respect. They said on social media that I was going to be Bentalha’s uncle, I don’t even know, I haven’t read anything. I am not aware of anything », He thus clarified bitterly to our colleagues of Leisure TV.

Clara Kolodny