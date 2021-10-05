The semiconductor crisis weighs on automotive workers

Partial unemployment, unpredictable schedules, even plant closure in Germany: the semiconductor crisis is beginning to weigh heavily on automotive workers who are suffering the full brunt of this shortage of components in their daily work.

“In Spain, from September until the end of the year, between 45 and 60 days of unemployment are scheduled,” worries Jean-François Pibouleau, central union representative (DSC) CGT at Renault. “In Turkey, we have days of unemployment on the Clio. It’s a disaster.”

In France, Renault employees remain 100% remunerated on partial unemployment thanks to an agreement between unions and management, based on the employee’s donation of a day of rest for five days off work.

Problem: some employees “do not have any more holidays”, indicates Mr. Pibouleau, who alerted the management on the case of workers of Douai (North) and Flins (Yvelines) having suffered “six days of deductions from their wages” fault sufficient rest stock.

According to Mariette Rih, DSC FO, “the management undertook to neutralize the loss of salary due to this problem in September”.

Renault management said on Monday that it was making sure to compensate for lost wages for both workers and managers and that new negotiations were well underway.

The shortage of electronic components is linked to a very strong demand for automobiles increasingly loaded with electronic systems. However, in a context of recovery of activity, manufacturers find themselves in competition with other greedy industries – computers, smartphones – which capture these parts manufactured for the most part in Asia.

-100 to 500 euros less-

At Stellantis (PSA), weariness begins to rise, as at the Rennes-La Janais plant which went off the hook for an hour on Friday.

This site, where nearly 2,000 people manufacture the Peugeot 5008 and Citroën C5 Aircross SUVs, has been shut down 56 days in total since the start of the year, according to the CFDT.





On their latest pay slips, employees have noted a drop in salary ranging “from 100 to 500 euros” because of the many days off with 84% compensation, says Fabrice Lucas, CGT staff representative. “Fixed-term contracts with a professional contract ended up with a salary of barely 1,000 euros,” he said indignantly.

Especially since at the same time, the management announced a work plan providing for working every Saturday until Christmas, as well as on public holidays.

An announcement experienced as “a provocation” by the employees after the transition to a single team and the end of all temporary contracts decided at the beginning of September.

“Not only is there only one team (so all employees are affected by work on Saturdays) but in addition we must stay at our phone to know if we are going to work”, Nadine Cormier loses his temper. , FO union representative.

Stellantis employees are indeed invited to call a toll-free number in the evening to find out whether or not they are working the following days. The group declined to comment on this information.

– “We can’t see the end” –

This permanent uncertainty weighs on employees who say they are “anxious”, reports Salah Keltoumi, CGT union delegate at the Stellantis factory in Mulhouse, where the Peugeot 308 or 508 are assembled.

There too, several working Saturdays planned for the next few months go badly. “They tell us that they are not able to predict, that it is day to day, and now they can read coffee grounds?”, Sneers Salah Keltoumi. With the CGT, he asks for a smoothing of production and a slowdown in production rates so that everyone works from Monday to Friday.

Without temporary workers and with a reduced workforce, “we find ourselves taking people from the stamping, painting or quality sector to put them in the assembly, which is the hardest workshop”, explains Jean-Claude Ternet, CFTC staff representative in Sochaux.

“We risk hurting our people who find themselves in the editing and whose job is not. I have friends in pain and we cannot see the end, we wonder how long it will last”, s’ asks the representative.