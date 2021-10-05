the senator at the origin of the text on compulsory vaccination, wants sanctions in case of refusal

Vaccination in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

While the vaccination campaign against covid-19 clearly marks time in France, the Senate social affairs committee will examine on October 6 the socialist group’s bill on compulsory universal vaccination against SARS-CoV 2. A two days of the debates in committee, prior to the examination in hemicycle October 13, one notes for the moment only one amendment.

Tabled by the rapporteur Bernard Jomier, second of the signatories of the bill, the amendment provides for a contravention sanction in the event of refusal to submit to vaccination against covid-19. Failure to comply with this obligation would be punishable by a fixed fine of 135 euros. In the event of a repeat offense – three verbalizations in 30 days – this fine will be increased to 1,500 euros.





As of January 1, 2022

This sanction would start from January 1, 2022, “in order to give all those concerned the time to comply”, explains the senator from Paris, a doctor by profession.

Currently, the 11 compulsory vaccines (against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, etc.) for children under two years of age (unless contraindicated medical) condition since 2018 the admission or the maintenance of a child in a school, a nursery, a nursery, or a summer camp.

However, failure to comply with it is no longer punishable by criminal or financial penalties since 2017. Previously, parents refusing this provision risked up to six months’ imprisonment and a fine of 3,750 euros. At the time, the obligation only applied to diphtheria, tetanus and polio.

Find this article on Public Senate

The Senate pessimistic about the chances of adoption of the European pact on migration and asylum

A senatorial delegation to Taiwan from October 4 to 11 amid high tensions with China

Pandora Papers: “We must get out of hypocrisy in the fight against tax evasion”, accuses Éric Bocquet

Cannabis: “The State must organize its sale”, according to Senator Bernard Jomier

Populism: the temptation of a clown at the Elysee?