The Shiba inu jumped 50% and “erased a zero”!

The shiba inu jumped 30% after Elon Musk tweeted another photo of his puppy late Sunday.

Musk’s dog, named Floki, is a shiba inu, which is the namesake of the coin and the iconic dog for the dogecoin. On September 12, Musk first tweeted a photo of his shiba inu, saying ” Floki has arrived“.

The latest tweet prompted the hashtag #SHIB to appear on Twitter, with traders cheering for the price spike. The shiba inu coin, which was founded in August 2020 as an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin, jumped in comments on 4chan on Monday as well and gained more than 50% in two days.

On Twitter, many noted that the coin removed a zero from its decimal place. Despite this, the coin is still worth less than a penny despite the jump, which took it to 0.00001090 cents. Over the past year, the shiba inu coin has jumped about 8,000% in one year, according to data from Coingecko.

Traders have dived into altcoins such as dogecoin and shiba inu, as drastic price swings often bring big gains, unlike more established coins like ether and bitcoin. A New York family made a fortune of $ 9 million with this parody play, Business Insider reported.

THE’ “Elon Musk effect Has been a major driver of the dramatic swings in the price of cryptocurrencies this year, although its influence in the cryptocurrency market has waned. Others, including billionaire investor Mark Cuban and AMC CEO Adam Aron, stepped in to continue promoting dogecoin.