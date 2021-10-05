“The situation was uncomfortable for me”

In the episode of Love is in the meadow broadcast this Monday evening on M6, strong tensions erupted between Delphine and her contender Christelle. The arborist came back for TV-Leisure on this stormy moment and expresses his doubts for the future.
M6 is broadcasting this Monday evening the sixth episode of season 16 of Love is in the meadow. On the program, a little love but also a lot of tension. At Hervé, at Franck, even if it was not necessarily seen on the air, and also at Delphine, the 47-year-old arborist. She welcomed her two suitors to her home, Ghislaine and Christelle. The first immediately wanted to show what wood she was warming herself with, even if it meant leaving no room for her rival, who until then had been more subtle. This attitude did not fail to create an imbalance in the trio, Delphine seeming more comfortable with the frankness of Ghislaine than with the susceptibility of Christelle.
Delphine shares her first doubts about Christelle
During the previous episode, Christelle had already shown her annoyance at Ghislaine’s temperament. This was once again the case this Monday evening, especially when she tried to establish a shopping list, while Delphine and Ghislaine both seemed more busy joking. Obviously expecting more attention from the arborist, Christelle did not hesitate to say during this episode what she thought of Delphine and hinted that if the situation did not change, she would leave. For her part, facing the camera, the farmer also expressed her doubts.
“I was quite surprised by his reactions”
“I was not very comfortable with this conflict situation, it was quite uncomfortable for me“Delphine told us after this stormy episode.”At the beginning, I dreamed of something happy, where we communicate, we get to know each other. I kinda thought it was going to be like a weekend with girlfriends,“continued the arborist.”But it wasn’t that at all. In In fact, there was very quickly an atmosphere of competition between Christelle and Ghislaine“.
For the farmer, Christelle’s attitude is partly responsible. “She quickly showed a form of jealousy towards Ghislaine. But I didn’t expect it to be strained with me. Suddenly, the current quickly found it difficult to pass between us. I tried to reassure her, to calm things down, we talked a lot off camera“Delphine explained to us, but I was quite surprised by his reactions“. Are things going to get back to normal between Delphine and Christelle or is the relationship definitely broken? To find out, we will have to wait for the next episode of Love is in the meadow !