The spread of SARS-CoV-2 would have started sooner than thought

10.05.2021

2021-10-05T13: 46 + 0200

The spread of the novel coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan began as early as the summer of 2019, reports the Telegraph, referring to a study by the Internet 2.0 company specializing in cybersecurity. equipment for PCR testing laboratories in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. In particular, they established that in 2019, these expenses almost doubled compared to the indices of 2018. The authors stress that a “significant increase in expenses” was observed in the summer of 2019. Among the main sponsors of equipment are the Hubei Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Wuhan Military Hospital, Institute of Virology and Wuhan University of Technology. According to the Telegraph, analysts’ findings have been released to administration officials Debates on the origin of the virus The origin of the new coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 4.8 million people around the world, remains at the heart of bitter debates within the scientific community. In March 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a report written by its experts after their visit to Wuhan, in which the hypothesis of a leak of the virus from a laboratory as the source of the pandemic is qualified implausible. In August, the American intelligence services in turn released their report, finding that the new coronavirus had not been developed “as a biological weapon” and was “probably” not designed “genetically”. The first case officially detected in December 2019 The Chinese embassy in Washington, however, accused the United States of “political manipulation” for having based their report “on a presumption of guilt on the part of China.” The first official case of Covid-19 in China was recorded in December 2019 and was linked to the Wuhan seafood wholesale market, but researchers at the University of Kent in the UK last June estimated that SARS-CoV -2 had first appeared fo is between early October and mid-November 2019, two months before the first case is identified.

