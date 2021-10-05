The State must take over Action Logement, for the Court of Auditors

The Court of Auditors says it is in favor of an in-depth reform of the Action Logement organization, with the State taking over its role of collecting the former 1% housing and its finances, in a published report. Monday. The social housing giant has been the subject of heated discussions for several years between the State and the social partners who control it. The latest reform of the “1% Housing” system – the participation of employers in the construction effort only represents 0.45% of the wage bill, or 1.7 billion euros paid by companies over 50 employees – date of 2016, year of the creation of the group.

The efficiency and organization of the governance of Action Logement are in question, against the backdrop of recurring State withdrawals from the organization’s coffers to balance its budgets. After months of negotiations, an agreement was reached in July to bring several changes to the organization of Action Logement, for example with the creation of a political orientation committee.

The report of the Court of Auditors, finalized in June, before this agreement, provides a contrasting assessment of the functioning of Action Logement since 2016. The Court considers in particular that governance is “to stabilize“Because of a”lack of clarity»In the organization between the group and its various entities. She also believes that financial and operational management could be “more efficient“, with a “difficulty in controlling the wage bill despite a reduction in staff and the dispersed organization of public procurement“.





New report to Parliament in 2023

A confidential report from the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF) delivered to Matignon in January 2020, and unveiled by The world, also evoked “serious malfunctionsIn the management of Action Logement, and several avenues to reform the organization, from the allocation of its resources directly to the State until its outright abolition.

Among four reform options, the Court of Auditors recommends the one which would consist of “recenter“Housing Action”on its employee services missions“. She “could be accompanied by a transfer to the State of collection functions“The Participation of companies in the construction effort (Peec), which companies pay to the organization,”and depositing all or part of the cash in a Treasury account“.

A time considered by the Ministry of the Economy, such a project had aroused an outcry from all the social partners, who had written their opposition to the government in a joint letter. The Court specifies, however, that it does not exclude any scenario and “that a final choice in this direction may depend on the results observed in 2021“. She indicates that she will present a new report to Parliament in 2023 on the subject.