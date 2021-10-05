Like Paris Saint-Germain, the France team has a spooky attacking trio on paper with the presence of Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema. If the last two showed their ability to combine a month ago against Finland, the association between the three stars is disappointing for the moment. Didier Deschamps does not hide it. To read also – Mbappé without filter on the return of Benzema

“Mbappé, Griezmann, Benzema: it only worked at the offensive level”