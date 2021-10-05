10/05/2021 3:25 p.m.
In an interview with La Stampa, Didier Deschamps acknowledged that the association between his 3 offensive stars could jeopardize the balance of the France team.
Like Paris Saint-Germain, the France team has a spooky attacking trio on paper with the presence of Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema. If the last two showed their ability to combine a month ago against Finland, the association between the three stars is disappointing for the moment. Didier Deschamps does not hide it.
“Mbappé, Griezmann, Benzema: it only worked at the offensive level”
The coach of the France team gave an interview to the Turin-based media La Stampa. It is in particular question of the offensive animation of the Blues. “Mbappé, Messi and Neymar is talent plus talent plus talent. It’s easy, but a tactical chemistry is needed. I tried it with Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema and it only worked on the offensive level. But I work to improve myself “, Recognized Didier Deschamps.
The technician also recognized that the Blues had to regain their defensive strength. ” Everyone likes to attack, but there can’t be eleven architects on a team. We also need masons. My Italian part, which always stands out, is: building a team to create problems for the opponent, ”he concluded.