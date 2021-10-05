the summary in advance of episode 243 of Wednesday, October 6

Wednesday October 6 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … Charlène (Pola Petrenko reveals herself on Instagram) is terribly angry with Ambre (Claire Romain who gave herself up on the continuation of the plot). Her attitude is serious: a lot of girls get really badgered and she lied to make her interesting! Amber assures her that it is not about that, that she has good reasons but Charlene refuses to believe her… In turn, Enzo demands an explanation. The tone rises until Antoine calms things down.

Maxime makes a video-confession

Salomé confesses to Maxime (Clément Rémiens reveals what he prefers in his relationship with Aurélie Pons) that she spoke to Teyssier. She does not regret it: the truth had to be revealed. It was driving her crazy that he was ruining everything for Amber.

Although Enzo tries to dissuade them, Lionel and Charlene think of a way to make Amber pay for his lie. It is because of people like her that many girls are not believed! They take her to task in front of everyone and call her a mythomaniac. Maxime intervenes to help him in front of an annoyed Salome! She confesses to Anaïs that she does not understand why her ex is acting like this. To believe that he is in love with Amber …

To restore the truth, Maxime decides to confess everything during a confession live on social networks and asks the other students to leave Amber alone. An approach that makes Teyssier (Benjamin Baroche adores The Little House On The Prairie) mad. He reproaches Maxime for wanting to play the hero. And demands of him that he announces to Amber… his dismissal!

Jasmine questions herself

Rose (Vanessa Demouy, who recently shared a snapshot of her youth) tries to convince Jasmine to see the doctor who had helped her a lot and who had allowed her to return to a normal life. But the student struggles all the more to see the usefulness of such an approach as she does not want a normal life! What she wants is to continue creating, cooking, feeling! She doesn’t want drugs. But according to Rose, it’s all about the dosage.





Deva (Kathy Packianathan) asks Clotilde to change pairs. The leader is understanding and orders a rotation of the teams at the beginning of the course, to the chagrin of Tom, who dreads working with Jasmine. Right: she wants to impose her recipe on him. He decides to give up. Clotilde advises Jasmine to listen to the others. Because cooking is teamwork, which she has not yet understood. She must change her attitude at the risk of never making a career despite her talent. Remarks that make the young girl think! To adapt and learn to work with others, she will need help. She asks Rose to accompany her to her psychiatrist.

Louis takes revenge on his mother

Claire (Catherine Marchal, who revealed a detail disturbing her in the series) congratulates her son, who receives her very coldly. She did not support him enough according to him. Claire retorts him that she tried to protect him, that she told him the truth to allow him to surpass himself. But his son remains convinced that he owes his success only to him, and to Charlene, who trusted him!

Théo “congratulates” his father for his brilliant plan! Far from having worked, it allowed Louis to get closer to Charlene and win the favor of the jury. Teyssier retorts that he can’t do anything. Louis is crazy… but has talent. Théo does not resign himself to abandoning his sister in the hands of “that time bomb! “. Not to mention that he will soon want to resume Double A, or even the management of the school.

Claire accuses Teyssier of having wanted to trap Louis. The director assures him that he has always had confidence in himself and in his chances of success… unlike her! This is what Louis revealed to a journalist who came to interview him: “I owe everything to my father. My mother never supported me. For her, there is only one Guinot chef!” When Claire tries to explain herself to her son, he reiterates his accusations. Exhausted, she thinks more and more about taking a break in Japan.