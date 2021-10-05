The violent words of Nathalie Marquay had at the beginning of her story with Jean-Pierre Pernaut!

If you thought that Nathalie Marquay told you everything about the beginnings of her relationship with Jean-Pierre Pernaut, you are wrong! The former Miss France was the last guest of Maxime Guény in a Flash of Guény.

The one that should soon appear in the remake of Girls next door once again delved into her memories of her marriage to the 70-year-old journalist. Love at first sight was almost immediate between them, several elements scalded Lou and Tom’s mother. In particular the age difference which pushed her to swing this sentence: “I don’t want it! Is an old man okay or what?”, she revealed to the chronicler of Do not touch My TV on C8. When they met, the ex-presenter of the JT de TF1 was not yet single. “Married with two children, there are enough single men, why am I going to take a married man?”, she said to herself at the time. “It was not at all in my beliefs.” Without forgetting the notoriety of JPP, one of the stars of the PAF, followed on the first channel by several million viewers. But finally 20 years later, they are happier than ever!





This other obstacle that almost ruined everything

Nathalie Marquay has confided time and again on her love affair with her husband. In the columns of Tele-Star, she had indicated that her mother was not very excited at the idea of ​​her dating, the one she described as the man of her life. “Even my mother, when I told her that I was with Jean-Pierre, replied: ‘It will not work, you hate everything that is’ star'”, she had remembered. Many were the obstacles that stood in his way but it is ultimately the love of the couple has indeed triumphed!

See also: Nathalie Marquay: her crazy striptease to Jean-Pierre Pernaut and some crisp details … on their sex life!

Writing