The Volkswagen California Festival has the van in its sails (video report)

The confinement has given desire for freedom to many French people. The interest in so-called “leisure” vehicles, which allow you to get away for a weekend, a week, or longer with your house on your back like a snail has not been denied for several months.

As Simon Briend, Head of the leisure range for Volkswagen, tells us, in 2018 the brand sold around 1,200 units of this type of vehicle in our region. A number that has since risen to as many as 1,800 units. And demand does not seem to be waning.















No doubt this played a role in the organization of this meeting of enthusiasts. But we must not forget that in Germany, this type of gathering has been taking place for a long time. We had already discovered the Bulli Festival which brings together hundreds of “Bulli” from all generations. Here, there was no question of having a competition with the greatest number of participants. However, the organizers were expecting up to 300 vans and 800 people for the event.











For Volkswagen, it was of course the opportunity to show the already well-known sixth generation of its California, also in the Grand California version. We could note the presence of the most recent Caddy California.

This “baby T6” has the bare essentials for improvised trips with a 2-seater bunk, a kitchenette with a gas fire, or storage for table and chairs. And all always without penalty, this vehicle falling into the category of VASP (specialized self-propelled vehicle).







Beyond the barbecue evening and the concert that must have any large-scale gathering, this California Festival was also for the owners a moment of sharing and meeting. Old friends go out to meet new acquaintances, we discover vans with personalized layouts, and each vehicle has its own story that users are always happy to tell. If vans allow you to find yourself alone in nature, it is ultimately in the moments of sharing that they take on their full value.