These mysterious “30” screened all over the world that panic Adele fans

“30s” have appeared all over the world, from Dubai to Warsaw, projected on walls or displayed on buildings. For Adele fans, they are a sign that the singer is about to announce a new album.

Does Adele (finally) announce her return? Fans of the British singer are convinced. According to them, the mysterious “30” signs that were projected on monuments around the world this weekend herald a new album by the singer of Hello, six years later 25.

According to fan account @StatsAdele, the symbol was seen in twenty countries. The Eiffel Tower or the Louvre pyramid in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, the Empire State Building in New York, the Ferry Building in San Francisco, the BBC offices in London or even private establishments in Dubai or Warsaw: on almost all continents, passers-by were able to observe these “30” giants, whether projected or displayed.





Adele hasn’t announced an album date, nor has she spoken up in the face of the rumor swelling on social media. On the other hand, his Instagram profile picture displays the same blue background as that of the mysterious “30”. Above all, she added to her bio the link of a site on which fans can subscribe, without specifying what this registration will be used for …

A habit of the singer

Since her debut, Adele’s albums have been titled how old she was when they were first created – 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015. In 2019, on her 31st birthday, the singer posted a message on Instagram suggesting that her next album would be called 30: “30 will be a drum’n’bass album, just to annoy you!”, She wrote.

Finally, as noted Rolling Stone, the year of 30 was special for Adele, since it was at that age that she separated from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, with whom she had a son. Adele has been very discreet since 2017 and the end of her tour to defend the album 25 – which won her the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.