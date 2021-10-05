Thibault de Montalembert (Laurent Masson) confides on “the particular shooting” of the series of France 2

Heroes of the France 2 series Absente, which ends this Monday, October 4, actor Thibault de Montalembert confides in this particular shoot, in the heart of the Opal Coast, in the North of France.
Launched on September 20, at the same time asA French affair which ends this Monday, October 4 on TF1, the series Absente finds its denouement on France 2. This fiction on the disappearance of a young girl which occurred eleven years earlier and its consequences on her family, torn by absence and unanswered questions, interested 2.7 million viewers on average ( 14.02% audience share). The latter will therefore discover this evening the end of the story, the truth about Marina’s disappearance, what the future has in store for the young Alexandra (Salomé Dewaels) who tried in spite of herself to take her place, or even the policewoman Victoire Eberhart, played by Marie Denarnaud, whose pregnancy “brings an additional stress factor“. But the public will also see whether or not Marina’s parents find the answers they were waiting for. Before that, the actor Thibault de Montalembert, whose first vocation was far from the profession of actor, confided on this rather particular shooting of The Absentee.
“This role will accompany me for a long time”, confides Thibault de Montalembert about the series Absente
“I am a big fan of thrillers, I read a lot of them. And I loved the fascinating story of this fisherman father in search of the truth after the disappearance of his daughter, years earlier. Not to mention the extraordinary meeting. with Karim Ouaret, the director “, had explained to us previously Thibault de Montalembert. According to the comedian, who made revelations about the sequel to Ten percent, the role of Laurent Masson is not trivial. “This role will accompany me for a long time, because it is one of the most interesting of my career”, he assured us.
Confinement, winter … The special conditions of the shooting of Absente on the Opal Coast
But also because the actor was very marked by the special conditions of the shooting, which took place in the North of France. “It was a special shoot, because of this extremely special region, the Opal Coast, told us Thibault de Montalembert, which unveiled its cult series. An atmospheric region, very melancholy, where the lights change several times a day. It was winter, it was cold, there were some very harsh scenes, the one on the boat in particular, at night. “ What’s more, Absente was shot during confinement, which added to that odd vibe. “We would come out of the shoot and come back to deserted towns, like a continuation of this story of death.”