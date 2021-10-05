Thibault de Montalembert (Laurent Masson) reacts to the ambiguous finale of the France 2 series

Series Absente ended on France 2 this Monday, October 4. The actor Thibault de Montalembert, the interpreter of Laurent Masson, reacted to the outcome.
The Absente, the series of France 2 on the disappearance of a little girl which occurred eleven years before, ended this Monday, October 4. An outcome that allowed Marina’s family to finally know the truth. If Alexandra, the young girl played by Salomé Dewaels who had taken the place of the young girl in the Masson family, confessed to all her true identity, Laurent Masson, the father, found the murderer of his daughter and avenged the latter . As he looked like he was about to escape the police, he finally confessed to his crime. The ultimate scene from Absente shows him in his cell, his little Marina holding out her hand, before finding them both on the boat, at sea, ready to go “to the end of the ocean”.
“The end is open to everyone’s interpretation”, comments Thibault de Montalembert
What does this ending mean for Laurent’s character? Does this one commit suicide in prison? Or does he just let his mind slip when he finds his daughter? “I don’t know whether to give an answer. The end is open to everyone’s interpretation, commented to Télé-Loisirs the actor Thibault de Montalembert, who totally changed vocation after meeting a woman. There is an appeasement in my character. It is not only because of the revenge but especially to know what happened. He was able to find his child’s body and give it a burial. Maybe after serving his sentence, he’s finally going to sea again on his boat. “ According to the comedian, who also gave us news of the sequel to Ten percent, “It is always better to leave the end open, like in books; it allows readers and viewers to imagine many possible things.”
Absente will not have season 2 on France 2
As the ending suggests, the series Absente should not have season 2 on France 2. “It was never thought of like that, confirmed Thibault de Montalembert, who revealed his favorite series to us. Myself as a spectator, I tend to prefer that, a series that is looped. Already because it is less time-consuming, and also because it is very difficult to maintain the quality over several seasons. “ The public will find Thibault de Montalembert, who confided in this very particular shoot of Absente, in a few months in a new series of France 2, Black track, which he will soon start filming in the mountains with Constance Labbé, Balthazar’s new heroine. As for the TV movie of Ten percent, “The writing is progressing, the shooting was scheduled for spring and it should be in those waters”.