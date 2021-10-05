Third dose of anti-Covid vaccine: “We must take advantage of the flu vaccination”

The Covid vaccine in one arm and the flu vaccine in the other. After the confirmation last week by the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) that this solution does not involve any danger, doctors are encouraging the French to opt for this solution. “two in one” in order to be effectively protected against each of these epidemics.

“We must take advantage of the flu vaccination period which will begin at the end of October, so that the 10 to 15 million French people over 65 years of age or with co-morbidities take this third dose against the Covid-19 “, thus explained Covid-19 referent at Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches on franceinfo. And to detail: “There should be as few severe forms that require hospitalization. If there is no overload in the hospital, there will be no restriction and that will be good news.”

“Concretely, the two injections can be performed on the same day”, but in two separate places of the body, had specified in a press release the HAS on September 27. And otherwise, there is no time limit between the two vaccinations, specifies the HAS. Qualifying this HAS recommendation as “good news”, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, clarified in the process that “we still have to validate it”, indicating that he would clarify things “in the next few days”.

As a reminder, the flu vaccination campaign will begin on October 26. “However, most of the priority target audiences (…) are also concerned by the administration of a booster dose”, underlines the HAS. “I ordered a lot more flu shot than last year”, assured Olivier Véran, indicating that “10 million doses” would be available “in the fridges of pharmacies when the vaccination campaign begins, at the end of the third week of October”.