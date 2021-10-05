this reason why they will not soon baptize their daughter in England

Born in the United States, the youngest of the Dukes of Sussex will probably not have the honors of a royal baptism. And here’s why.
It is a bit Arlesienne at the moment of the royal family of England. Who ? Little Lilibet Diana, come on! Born on June 4 in a comfortable hospital in Santa Barbara, California, the youngest daughter of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle has still not been presented to the British subjects of His Most Gracious Majesty. Even less to his paternal family for that matter! And frankly, this doll is not ready to come and set foot on English soil. Alas!
No baptism in Windsor
However, it was counted on the rapprochement – shy – between Prince Harry and his elder William initiated at the very beginning of the summer. A rapprochement nipped in the bud after the last engagements of the resigned prince (and the revelation of the imminent publication of his confessions …) determined to make his life elsewhere and as he sees fit. However, we mainly relied on the baptism of little Lilibet Diana to re-weld the links. Remember that it was during the baptism of his brother Archie in July 2019 that we saw the Windsors in full … for the last time! Again, it is not won. Or even downright dead! What ? And very dear friends, you are not without knowing that first, Prince William, heir to the throne and whose power has considerably strengthened within the Windsor, formally opposed what his little brother and Meghan are organizing as if nothing had happened with a baptism in the chapel of Windsor, as they wished. Not nice, no baptism, na!
Way too big now
Second, there is another reason – of importance – which will prevent little Lilibet Diana from ever being worn on the English baptismal font: she is now far too tall to wear the traditional baptism dress dating from the queen. Victoria! And yes, admitting that everything is released in family relations: the time to organize the mass, to choose the godfathers-godmothers, to convince the Queen, the princes Charles and William, to find a place where to organize the ceremony etc all. this will lead us well at the end of this year 2021. But too late! Much too late! Lilibet will be a big girl over six months old and … will not fit into the christening gown intended for infants under three months … CQFD
Under these conditions, it was impossible for Elisabeth II to endorse a royal baptism without the sacrosanct dress of her grandmother! She would swallow her colorful bibi …