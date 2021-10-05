this time it’s the end

The C1 is preparing to retire. In its latest price list, dated October 1, Citroën indicates that the sale of its small city car is done “within the limits of stocks and available outstanding”. Expected, the end is therefore very near.

And Citroën will not give a direct follow-up to the C1, the second generation of which was launched in 2014, nine years after the first. A few weeks ago, Vincent Cobée, boss of the chevron firm, recalled in an interview given to Autocar that pollution standards are in question. They make the replacement of the C1 “almost impossible”.





These rules in effect increase the price of the car. If the manufacturer passes on this increase, the price is too close to that of the C3. And if he does not, the C1 is no longer profitable at all. For the same reason, Peugeot will also stop the 108 in a few weeks. PSA thus ended the joint venture with Toyota. The Japanese will however offer a third generation of the Aygo!

Citroën will therefore leave the segment of small city cars. Instead, the manufacturer will highlight the Friend, its electric quadricycle, with modest benefits but at a tight price, from € 6,990. It will also bet on the C3, for which it offers a special entry-level series, the You! at € 14,490.