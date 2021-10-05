three questions after the giant incident that affected social networks on Monday

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger emerge Tuesday, October 5 from an unprecedented outage. Social networks and messengers belonging to Facebook were affected for more than six hours in France. Here is what we know about the interruption of these services the day after the incident.

What happened ?

“This site is inaccessible”, “could not find the server address”, the Facebook site said Monday around 9:30 p.m. For more than six hours, an outage affected the Facebook and Instagram networks and the Messenger and WhatsApp messaging services, all owned by the Californian giant. “The issue also affected its virtual reality arm, Oculus. Users could load games they had already installed and the browser worked, but not social features or installing new games.”, reports the specialized site The Verge (article in English).

The incident constituted the breakdown “the most important ever” by Downdetector, which collects user reports. “Billions of users have been affected” in the world, ensures the site.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: We’re sorry. We’re working hard to get you back into our apps and services and are happy to tell you they’re coming back online at this time.”, Facebook finally tweeted on Monday evening. It was around midnight (in Paris) that services were restored. On the Downdetector site, incident reports were then largely down.

To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us. – Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

What was this giant blackout due to?

The gigantic decommissioning was caused by a “faulty configuration change” routers that “coordinate traffic between servers”, ended up explaining Facebook in a press release (link in English) published on its site on the night of Monday to Tuesday. “It touched on two things that make the Internet the Internet: the Domain Name System (DNS) and the External Route Exchange Protocol (BGP). DNS is the address system for determining the Internet. ‘location of each website, while BGP is the roadmap that finds the most efficient way to access that address “, detail it Guardian. “At one point this morning, Facebook pulled the card that allows computers around the world to find their various addresses online.”, summarizes cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs on his blog (link in English).

The problem took several hours to resolve, as the technical disruption had “cascading effects”, so that “Many of the tools and systems we use internally on a daily basis have also been affected, complicating our efforts to diagnose and repair the problem.”, details the group.

How did the users react?

The outage delighted mischievous users, who competed in sarcasm on Twitter.





Others complained of being cut off from their contacts, their source of income or their work tool.

People who are happy that Facebook is Down, know that there are people who work on Facebook … it is their working tool … if it continues, tomorrow I am technically unemployed #facebookdown – △ ⃒⃘  Alaixandre  △ ⃒⃘ (@ Alaixandr3) October 4, 2021

What are the consequences ?

If user data has not been affected, according to the company’s statement, the latter has been severely affected. Blackout sent Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune plummeted by $ 6 billion, Bloomberg says (link in English), the action of the giant of social networks having fallen 4.9% Monday on Wall Street.

In addition, many users have turned away from Facebook services to go to its competitors. Thus, Telegram messaging went from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States, in one day, according to the specialist firm SensorTower. “Registrations are on the rise on Signal (welcome everyone)”, also tweeted this other famous messaging to allow encrypted exchanges. “Hello to literally everyone”, humorously outbid Twitter.

hello literally everyone – Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The incident also feeds the discourse of detractors of Californian society, because it demonstrates its immense hold on daily life. The impact is even worse in the many countries where Facebook is “synonymous with ‘the internet'”, or for users who use the social network to access other services, points out to AFP Jake Williams, co-founder of BreachQuest, a cybersecurity company.