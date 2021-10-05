three researchers honored for their work on “complex physical systems”, particularly related to climate

Two of them worked in particular on the modeling of variations in global warming.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three researchers for “their revolutionary contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems”, Tuesday October 5. They are the Italian Giorgio Parisi, the German Klaus Hasselmann and the American-Japanese Syukuro Manabe.

Syukuro Manabe, 90, and Klaus Hasselmann, 89, are honored “for the physical modeling of the Earth’s climate and for having quantified its variability and reliably predicted global warming”, according to the jury.





Foundational work on the greenhouse effect rewarded

With this prize in the midst of a climate crisis, the Nobel committee rewards Syukuro Manabe’s foundational work on the greenhouse effect in the 1960s, by which he showed that the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere corresponded to the rise in Earth temperatures. . As for the German Hasselman, he is credited with having succeeded in establishing reliable climate models despite the great weather variations.

The other half of the price goes to Parisi, 73, “for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scale”. His arduous labors have been among “the most important contributions” to the so-called theory of complex systems.