Tiktok star has died aged 27

This is very bad news that has just been announced. Tiktokeuse Katelyn Ballman has passed away at the age of 27. She leaves behind crying fans but above all four children, who find themselves without a mother.

Unfortunately, at the moment, the days are similar. On Sunday, September 26, Gabriel Salazar, famous Tiktokeur, died in a car accident after a chase with the police. Barely 19 years old, he left behind a large community of subscribers, with nearly 2 million fans. An online kitty was even set up to help the young man’s parents pay for the funeral costs: “Gabriel loved his family and always heckled with his sister and little brother. He was always there with a big hug and a big smile, and his family will never forget these warm moments, “wrote the organizer of the fund Chris Vazquez, one of the friends of the deceased also Tiktokeur.





This Monday, October 4, it is a new star of social networks who has just died. Katelyn Ballman, famous under the nickname itskatieeebee, has passed away at the age of 27. It is the aunt of the young woman who had the heavy task of announcing this very sad news on Facebook: “It is with the greatest sadness that I announce the death of my niece Katelyn Ballman, aged only 27 years old. She was fun and funny, and a loving mother. For now, the causes of the young woman’s death have not yet been revealed.

Mom of four

Katelyn Ballman’s mother-in-law wished to pay tribute to her: “I’m writing an article tonight that I never thought I’d write for a million years. My precious, beautiful, loving, compassionate, kind, (…)

Read more on the website of Here

VIDEO – Gabriel Salazar dies at 19: TikTok star dies following police chase

Moussa eliminated from Dancing with the stars: his bitter comment on the note of Chris Marques

VIDEO C to you: Jean-Louis Borloo reveals the last optimistic message from Bernard Tapie

Meghan Markle no longer supports her postpartum body, Prince Harry does not hesitate to reassure her

Jean-Jacques Goldman: this drama from which he never really recovered

PHOTO Kim Glow transformed on Instagram: Internet users no longer recognize her!