Top 14. TRANSFER. Camille Lopez sent to Biarritz, the opener kicks in touch!

Top 14. VIDEO. Lopez and Clermont punish the indiscipline of Racing!

This is a question that probably must have worked the minds of Clermont supporters during the match against Racing 92 this Sunday evening. Will Camille Lopez soon leave Auvergne despite his contract which runs until 2023? This is in any case what our colleagues from South West revealed yesterday, announcing that the native of Oloron (64) would have given his agreement to Biarritz Olympique to join the Basque club next season. We know that the soundtrack is very ambitious, that Lopez has many desires elsewhere and that thus, the latter would also be closer to his family, he who celebrated his 32 years this year.

In the spotlight, therefore, after his 21 points scored against Racing, the opening half with 28 selections has nevertheless kicked in touch for a future far from ASM. “I am a Clermont player now and he is the main one today, “he replied to the microphone of Philippe Fleys and Canal Plus. However, here and there we do not budge, Camille Lopez would have nodded in favor of the soundtrack for next season. And so we understand that internally, the Clermont president Jean-Michel Guillon would have most certainly already given his agreement to the player to release him from his last year of contract ….