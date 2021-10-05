TotalEnergies and banks start the rebound in Paris, Market news

Optimism returned to the Parisian market. After three consecutive sessions of decline, the Cac 40 index rebounded by 1.52% on Tuesday, even crossing the threshold of 6,500 points, to 6,576.28 points, in a business volume of 3.6 billion euros . One of the drivers of the increase is called TotalEnergies (+ 2.99%). The title of major benefited both from a rating from Oddo BHF, which included the value in its “conviction list”, and from the rise in the price of black gold. The price of crude oil briefly crossed the $ 83 per barrel mark in the North Sea, a first in three years. The barrel of US WTI has been at levels not seen for seven years. Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the cartel of black gold producing countries decided Monday to keep its supply policy unchanged, injecting 400,000 barrels per day more into the market in November. This choice not to open the floodgates further comes in a global inflationary context.

Rising inflation expectations and the prospect that the major central banks, foremost among them the US Federal Reserve, will put a stop to their generous policy of asset purchases is leading to tensions in the bond market. What benefit banking stocks. In Paris, the titles BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Agricultural credit gained between 4.34% and 5.67%. The green bank has also announced the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum amount of 500 million euros.





The last driver of today’s increase: the surprise acceleration of activity in the American private sector in September. The index established by the Institute for Supply Management rose 0.2 points to 61.9, boosted by the increase in new orders. In the euro area, the picture is a little different. The latest data confirms that the service sector is on the path to recovery, helped by the lifting of health restrictions, but the pace of expansion has slowed compared to the summer months. In September, the services PMI index fell to 56.4 from 59 in August, but it rose 0.1 points from the preliminary estimate. ” Although momentum remains strong, inflationary pressures and supply disruptions weigh on the outlook says Maddalena Martini, economist at Oxford Economics. We believe these downside risks will persist until the end of 2021. ”

Speculations around SMCP, Bic and Orpea look gloomy

In terms of recommendations, Barclays raised its target for a course on the spirits group Pernod Ricard, going from 223 to 229 euros, while Jefferies is now a buyer of SMCP. A change of owner at the accessible luxury French group ” would be good news for the French fashion group “, Estimates the broker. European TopSoho, a subsidiary of Shangdong Ruyi, the main shareholder of SMCP, has just defaulted on the payment of its loan of 250 million euros issued in 2018 and exchangeable for SMCP securities. The action ended up sharply 6.67%.

Conversely, Bic dropped 6.41%, to 48.20 euros, almost matching the price of 47.50 euros at which Goldman Sachs sold some 2.1 million shares of the manufacturer of pens, lighters and razors, or 4, 6% of the capital, via a private placement.

At last, Orpea gave up 4.46%. According to Challenges, a search took place in March at the headquarters of the group of retirement homes as part of a preliminary investigation for complicity in tax fraud and aggravated money laundering.



