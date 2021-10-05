TotalEnergies wants to reduce its stake in two gas fields in the North Sea



TOTALENERGIES WANTS TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION IN TWO GAS FIELDS IN THE NORTH SEA

by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil and gas group TotalEnergies is looking to sell a third of its 60% stake in the British North Sea’s Laggan and Tormore gas fields, which is expected to raise around $ 300 million (258.7 million euros), according to six industrial and banking sources.

TotalEnergies hopes that the recent surge in natural gas prices to record highs due to tight supply will stimulate the interest of potential buyers, the sources said.

TotalEnergies declined to comment.





The French group tried in 2018, unsuccessfully, to sell a 20% stake in the Laggan and Tormore gas fields, whose operation dates back to February 2016 and can produce up to 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The gas fields are located offshore to the west of the Shetland Islands, where several large oil and gas fields have been developed in recent years. The Ineos group owns 20% of these fields and Viaro Energy the remaining 20%.

Most of the other producing areas of the British North Sea have seen their production decline in recent decades.

TotalEnergies, like its European rivals, is implementing a transition to renewable and low-carbon energies as part of a strategy to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the coming decades.

The company continues to invest in the field of natural gas.

“Gas has a key role in the energy transition. And I would say that what is happening this year further strengthens my conviction,” CEO Patrick Pouyanné told analysts on a conference call last week.

(Report Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; French version Diana Mandiá, edited by Blandine Hénault)