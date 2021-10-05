Toulouse. This roaster located in the city center sells the best espresso in France

Toulouse news See my news

Etienne and Emilie Gavanier are at the head of Cafés Di-Constanzo. (© DR)

Notice to coffee lovers! The best espresso in France can be tasted at Toulouse. Created by Di-Costanzo Cafes, a company based in the Gers, the blend was awarded in the “Best Espresso Blend 2021” competition at the Salon Paris Coffee Show, Monday September 13, 2021.

Ethiopia coffee

The Di-Costanzo company has won over a professional jury with its coffee called “Ethiopia in all its states!” “. As required by the competition, the beverage has been specially developed for this meeting.

“Made up of 100% coffees from Ethiopia, an emblematic coffee growing country, it brings together organic coffees from 3 different regions (Jimma, Guji and Nekemte). We used 3 different ‘treatment processes’ for green coffee: Honey for Jimma, Lavé for Guji and Nature for Gamoji Nekemte, hence the name chosen: Ethiopia in all its forms! “ Emilie GavanierAssociate director of the company Di-Costanzo

“We had to do a number of tests”

To the taste, it is “a coffee all in balance, of a great sweetness, with aromas of caramel, apricot, cocoa and red fruits”, describes Emilie Gavanier. A beautiful result which will have taken a long time to be born …

Etienne, Emilie’s husband and another director of the company, recalls the difficulties in finding the perfect mix:

“We wanted to offer something balanced, aromatic, long on the palate and suitable for espresso, which is a very special brew. We had to do a number of blending and roasting trials. before finding THE perfect blend ”.

Etienne GavanierAssociate director of the company Di-Costanzo

The roaster Di-Constanzo, established in Toulouse since this summer, won the competition for the best espresso in France, Monday, September 13, 2021. (© DR)

A boutique inaugurated this summer in Toulouse

If you want to discover this exceptional café, know that the company based in L’Isle-Jourdain (Gers) sells it (7.60 euros for 250 g) in its shop in downtown Toulouse. Inaugurated this summer, the brand is located at 22 rue Croix-Baragnon.

This summer, Cafés Di-Costanzo opened a boutique in downtown Toulouse. (© DR)

Spread over 100 m² and two floors, the place offers tastings and a wide choice of coffees (grain, ground or capsules), coffee machines but also tea, chocolates and other accessories.

