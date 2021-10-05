Toulouse. This roaster located in the city center sells the best espresso in France

Through Thibaut Calatayud
Notice to coffee lovers! The best espresso in France can be tasted at Toulouse. Created by Di-Costanzo Cafes, a company based in the Gers, the blend was awarded in the “Best Espresso Blend 2021” competition at the Salon Paris Coffee Show, Monday September 13, 2021.
Ethiopia coffee
The Di-Costanzo company has won over a professional jury with its coffee called “Ethiopia in all its states!” “. As required by the competition, the beverage has been specially developed for this meeting.
“Made up of 100% coffees from Ethiopia, an emblematic coffee growing country, it brings together organic coffees from 3 different regions (Jimma, Guji and Nekemte). We used 3 different ‘treatment processes’ for green coffee: Honey for Jimma, Lavé for Guji and Nature for Gamoji Nekemte, hence the name chosen: Ethiopia in all its forms! “
“We had to do a number of tests”
To the taste, it is “a coffee all in balance, of a great sweetness, with aromas of caramel, apricot, cocoa and red fruits”, describes Emilie Gavanier. A beautiful result which will have taken a long time to be born …
Etienne, Emilie’s husband and another director of the company, recalls the difficulties in finding the perfect mix:
“We wanted to offer something balanced, aromatic, long on the palate and suitable for espresso, which is a very special brew. We had to do a number of blending and roasting trials. before finding THE perfect blend ”.
A boutique inaugurated this summer in Toulouse
If you want to discover this exceptional café, know that the company based in L’Isle-Jourdain (Gers) sells it (7.60 euros for 250 g) in its shop in downtown Toulouse. Inaugurated this summer, the brand is located at 22 rue Croix-Baragnon.
Spread over 100 m² and two floors, the place offers tastings and a wide choice of coffees (grain, ground or capsules), coffee machines but also tea, chocolates and other accessories.
