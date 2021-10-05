Towards an attempted stock market rally despite the decline of Wall Street and inflation, Morning meeting

October got off to a bad start in financial markets as higher oil prices added pressure from supply shortages on inflation and economic activity. If we are to believe the contracts futures, the Cac 40 should nevertheless regain a little height after three sessions of decline in a row despite the sharp decline in Wall Street Monday evening, which continued in Asia this morning.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 ended down 2.2% on Tuesday after posting a loss of more than 10% from its peak in September. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was trying to stabilize at the end of the session, but the real estate risk remains as Fantasia Holdings Group did not honor the payment of a bond coupon of 205.7 million dollars due Monday. Evergrande remains suspended from listing pending a press release on the sale of a majority stake in one of its subsidiaries. Chinese markets remain closed until Friday.

Facebook blocked by an outage

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.3% on Monday to return to its lowest level since the end of July, weighed down by the fall of high tech heavyweights like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook. The social network lost nearly 5% following an outage lasting several hours which blocked access to its main site, as well as to its Instagram and WhatsApp applications. Investors prefer to steer clear of the tech heavyweights in this time of rising bond yields. That of the US 10-year bond is stretched by nearly 2 basis points to 1.4947%, after touching 1.56% last week.

The North Sea Brent barrel hit a new three-year high on Monday after OPEC + confirmed it would stick to the expected rise of 400,000 barrels per day despite the increase in demand and pressure from other countries like the United States. ” Investors are clearly concerned about inflation linked to tensions in supply chains and rising energy prices Explains Vasu Menon, head of investment strategy at OCBC Bank.





Crédit Agricole launches its share buyback program

The bout of volatility seen since the end of last month is expected to continue in this period of President Biden’s attempt to pass his stimulus package, including in his own camp, and an extension of the debt ceiling, which is expected to be exceeded in two weeks. Another factor of volatility is the wait for the employment report for September, Friday, and its possible impact on the Fed’s “tapering” schedule.

For now, the market will monitor, in the morning, the PMI IHS Markit index of activity in the services sector in the euro zone, as well as its ISM equivalent in the United States.

On the value side, Agricultural credit SA announced the launch, as of Tuesday, of a share buyback program of up to 500 million euros, in accordance with the announcements made during the publication of the group’s half-year results.

OVHcloud, the leading European provider of cloud computing services, announced this morning that it had set the reference price for its IPO on the Paris Stock Exchange in a range between 18.50 to 20 euros. The operation shows a valuation of between 3.501 billion and 3.737 billion euros, according to calculations by Reuters.

Among analysts’ notes, Barclays raised its price target on Pernod Ricard from 223 to 229 euros. HSBC improved theirs on TotalEnergies from 43.10 to 47.40 euros. Jefferies changed from “keep” to “buy” on SMCP.



