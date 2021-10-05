towards the upcoming construction of “mini nuclear power plants”? – RT in French

According to Europe 1, Emmanuel Macron would like to engage France in the construction of new generation modular reactors, considered more economical and more ecological.

Six months before the presidential election, the nuclear issue is back in the political debate. According to Europe 1, Emmanuel Macron should announce the creation of several Small Modular Reactors (SMR), that is to say new generation modular reactors, commonly called “mini nuclear power plants”. SMR plants are small modular reactors, smaller in size and power than conventional reactors. Placed as a back-up to conventional power stations, they would make it possible to increase national electricity production, and therefore strengthen the country’s energy sovereignty.

Also according to radio information, the president should formalize the construction of several SMRs during his next trip to Belfort (Territoire de Belfort) scheduled for mid-October, where the government’s investment plan should be unveiled. Already in September, the newspaper The cross revealed that the government planned to inject 170 million euros in the realization of a prototype of 300 MW SMR, which should see the light of day by 2030.





SMRs have the advantage of having a simplified architecture, thus facilitating their construction. Some components would also be assembled directly in the factory, which would greatly reduce costs. The modular nature of SMRs makes it possible to couple the energy capacities of several reactors according to needs, the objective being to be as close as possible to isolated regions which are dependent on thermal power stations for their electricity production.

As part of this future announcement, the players in the nuclear sector would have committed to creating a university for nuclear professions, and around thirty companies in the sector will be able to benefit from the France Relance plan, an investment support fund aimed at support them in their project.

A renationalization of the nuclear industry which does not speak its name?

As reported by Europe 1, the government would like EDF to buy from General Electric(GE), Alstom’s energy division sold to the American giant in 2014. A rather surprising turnaround when we know that the sale had been concluded under the high patronage of the Minister of the Economy at the time, a certain Emmanuel Macron. Indeed, quickly after taking office at Bercy in November 2014, the latter had given the green light to the acquisition of Alstom by GE, for more than 12 billion euros.

The sale of a French industrial flagship and its procession as a corollary of job cuts had generated sharp criticism vis-à-vis Emmanuel Macron, in particular from Arnaud Montebourg, his predecessor at Bercy who had been then opposed to the sale. Later in 2019, he will ask that the operation be canceled altogether.