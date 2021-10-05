Toyota Aygo X: new mini crossover on the way

1
Toyota confirms the launch of the new Aygo X, the brand’s first A-segment Urban Crossover.
While Segment A is gradually being deserted by all manufacturers, mainly due to low profitability, Toyota continues to believe in it and announces the launch of the new Aygo X, the brand’s first urban crossover in this segment. A posture that could ultimately prove to be a winner insofar as this Aygo X will be found without competition.
The manufacturer will unveil the technical specifics of the vehicle in November 2021, but he specifies, however, that the Aygo X is a direct descendant of the small city car in production since 2005 and that the X, which is pronounced Cross, signals that this model is coming. add to the already rich offer of Toyota crossovers.
In addition, Toyota specifies that the new Aygo X is the culmination of a project entirely led by Toyota Motor Europe, from design to production, including the complete design of the vehicle. The new Aygo X will be produced in Kolin, Czech Republic at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic. Peugeot and Citroën, which used the site jointly, are now grouped together within Stellantis and have decided not to give descendants to the Citroën C1 and Peugeot 108. Toyota therefore finds itself alone in managing the plant. Suddenly, to make it profitable, part of the production of the Yaris is provided in the same place. A priori, the Toyota Aygo X will share the same GA-B platform and will take over the 1.0 VVT-i 3-cylinder gasoline engine of 72 hp already in circulation. We’ll give you more info at launch.