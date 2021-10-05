Toyota Aygo X: new mini crossover on the way

1

While Segment A is gradually being deserted by all manufacturers, mainly due to low profitability, Toyota continues to believe in it and announces the launch of the new Aygo X, the brand’s first urban crossover in this segment. A posture that could ultimately prove to be a winner insofar as this Aygo X will be found without competition.

The manufacturer will unveil the technical specifics of the vehicle in November 2021, but he specifies, however, that the Aygo X is a direct descendant of the small city car in production since 2005 and that the X, which is pronounced Cross, signals that this model is coming. add to the already rich offer of Toyota crossovers.