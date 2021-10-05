Train: SNCF soon to compete with Spanish operator Renfe

As part of the opening up to competition of the French rail market, the Spanish operator Renfe is determined to place its pawns in France … and this while the Italian Thello has already positioned itself in the sector, with his “Zefiro”, a red TGV which should start running on the Paris-Lyon-Milan line in October. To begin with, two daily trains will make the connection at 300 km / h between the capital and Lyon, then at 200 km / h maximum between Lyon and Lombardy.

Direct competition from SNCF

While since December 13, 2020, any operator can be authorized to run trains anywhere in France, under the same conditions as the SNCF, the Spanish Renfe seizes the opportunity and wishes to set up a branch in Paris.

The goal ? “Develop business opportunities in France”, as the Spanish operator explains in a press release. The installation project is currently being validated by the Spanish Ministry of Finance. If validated, Renfe aims to develop a high-speed line between Paris-Lyon and Marseille, while also scrutinizing the regional lines of Grand-Est and Hauts-de-France. For Renfe, the French market is seen “as a priority for its international expansion, because it involves the natural development of its services towards Europe.”

Stay competitive

If for the moment, the Spanish operator has not given more details on the envisaged schedule, the type of trains he intends to run or on his commercial offers, he will have to keep in mind that the SNCF has been able to make accessible the Paris-Lyon-Marseille line with its low cost brand Ouigo. It will therefore be for Thello and Renfe not to roll at a loss to compete with the French juggernaut.

