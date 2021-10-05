Transfers – With Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain has touched the limits of its strategy

If the management of Paris Saint-Germain still hope to keep Kylian Mbappé beyond next June, they must now count on a miracle. A little over a month after having retained him against his will, the club of the capital has (re) discovered, through the interview with the striker at L’Équipe, that his hopes are likely to remain vain.

If the character, very well aware of what has become of the football economy, has taken care to recall that “yesterday’s truth is not today’s nor tomorrow’s“, the player, he said above all that his ambition had no expiry date. Mbappé wanted to join Real Madrid last summer. And this will still be the case in nine months.

Has Griezmann become a player like any other?

For the first time since it became all-powerful, PSG will therefore touch the limits of a strategy that it has continued to apply in recent years: hold back its weapons at all costs, without worrying too much about sports consequences, financial effects or repercussions on its brand image.

“I’ll be clear: Kylian is going to stay in Paris, we’re never gonna sell him and he’ll never leave free“, assured Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to The team in June. “At the time, I was a little worried, I will not lie to you, reacted the striker. I said to myself: if I don’t go free, what will happen to me?“

For Mbappé, nothing has changed

Not much, actually. Paris has never yet tied its players to the Camp des Loges or the Parc des Princes, but has constantly played time, convinced that its limitless resources would always settle the matter.

In the summer of 2014, Marquinhos expressed the wish to join Barcelona. The Parisian leaders had convinced him with a new contract and a new status, eight months later.

In 2017, Marco Verratti had also announced his intentions to leave the club. The arrivals of Mbappé and Neymar in the following weeks reassured him and led him to accept, the following year, a … fifth contract extension.





“Ney”, he dreamed of a return to Barça two summers in a row. Paris had finally taken advantage of the deterioration of the sporting and economic situations of the Catalan club, as well as the delicate relations between the Brazilian and the former Catalan management, to obtain peace and fill him with a salary similar to the previous one – a favor in such context.

But as of October 5, 2021, the Parisian management has none of these levers to operate to influence the choices of Kylian Mbappé. Bondy’s prodigy is also the master of time; he chose the moment when he expressed his desire not to extend his contract, the moment when he announced his wish to leave PSG and fixed the date of his next departure.

Paris has no more arguments

Neither the club’s recent European epics nor the five-star recruitment of the capital club, on which Nasser Al-Khelaïfi relied heavily to convince the star of his project, have allowed the deadline to be pushed back. And financially, Paris will have nothing more to offer than Real Madrid, voluntarily stingy in recent years and probably very generous in six months, after having “saved” a transfer fee greater than or equivalent to 180 million euros.

PSG will therefore arrive at the end of the model which has always allowed him to keep what he had, failing to bring him anything. Paris will only have the reduction of its payroll to be satisfied with the departure of another star of international stature, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani or Thiago Silva.

Mbappé’s situation, however, has nothing to compare with those of these players, given his age, his status and what he represents within the Parisian project, he should have become the most dear to history. He will perhaps mark a before and an after in the politics of Paris Saint-Germain.

