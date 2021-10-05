Transfers – With Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain has touched the limits of its strategy

Has Griezmann become a player like any other?
For the first time since it became all-powerful, PSG will therefore touch the limits of a strategy that it has continued to apply in recent years: hold back its weapons at all costs, without worrying too much about sports consequences, financial effects or repercussions on its brand image.
For Mbappé, nothing has changed
Not much, actually. Paris has never yet tied its players to the Camp des Loges or the Parc des Princes, but has constantly played time, convinced that its limitless resources would always settle the matter.
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar
Credit: Getty Images
In the summer of 2014, Marquinhos expressed the wish to join Barcelona. The Parisian leaders had convinced him with a new contract and a new status, eight months later.
In 2017, Marco Verratti had also announced his intentions to leave the club. The arrivals of Mbappé and Neymar in the following weeks reassured him and led him to accept, the following year, a … fifth contract extension.
Top 10 salaries: the PSG – Manchester City match
But as of October 5, 2021, the Parisian management has none of these levers to operate to influence the choices of Kylian Mbappé. Bondy’s prodigy is also the master of time; he chose the moment when he expressed his desire not to extend his contract, the moment when he announced his wish to leave PSG and fixed the date of his next departure.
Paris has no more arguments
Kylian Mbappé with PSG
Credit: Getty Images
PSG will therefore arrive at the end of the model which has always allowed him to keep what he had, failing to bring him anything. Paris will only have the reduction of its payroll to be satisfied with the departure of another star of international stature, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani or Thiago Silva.
Mbappé’s situation, however, has nothing to compare with those of these players, given his age, his status and what he represents within the Parisian project, he should have become the most dear to history. He will perhaps mark a before and an after in the politics of Paris Saint-Germain.
