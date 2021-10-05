Trransavia: eight new routes at Paris-Orly and 61 planes in spring 2022

Transavia France announces today the opening of sales of its summer program 2022announcing eight new connections from Paris-Orly and a fleet that will grow from 50 planes to 61 next April.

Departing from its Paris-Orly base, it will therefore offer eight new products from March 27: Bilbao, La Palma, Ponta Delgada (in the Azores), Yerevan, Podgorica, Glasgow, Ljubljana and Skiathos.

After a summer of 2020 marked by a strengthening of its offer to the Mediterranean basin, the low cost of the Air France-KLM group is continuing its development in its flagship markets. Thus, in summer 2022, the company will almost double its flight capacity to Spain compared to summer 2019. 22 lines including 2 new ones will be offered between the two countries. Other countries such as Italy, Greece (with 23 routes), Tunisia and Portugal will also benefit from a sharp increase in supply compared to 2019.

Transavia will extend seven routes operated this winter in summer 2022. From Paris-Orly, it will operate flights to Rome, Krakow, Berlin, Stockholm, Amman and Montpellier. From its base in Montpellier, it will renew the Montpellier-Oujda line. Passengers can now plan their summer vacations and their trips to reunite with family and friends.

The French low cost will remain very present on the domestic market, its second market. Brest, Biarritz, Montpellier and Toulon will be accessible from Paris. The people of Nantes will be able to reach seven destinations in the south of France and Corsica. Other transversal routes will be operated such as Toulouse-Brest or Rennes-Montpellier.

A fleet of 61 planes

Transavia France continues to develop within the framework of Air France KLM’s strategic plan. After going from 40 to 48 in 2021 Boeing 737-800, it is preparing to receive 2 new ones for its winter season, bringing its fleet to 50 planes. A further increase is planned for 2022: the company will have 61 planes as of next April.

” We are delighted to open our sales today for the summer 2022 season. We were keen to offer more and more travel possibilities at affordable prices with always the same quality of service. This increase in supply, combined with the increase from 50 to 61 planes next summer, is part of our development at our Paris-Orly bases and in the regions. », Declares Nicolas Hénin, Deputy Managing Director of Transavia France.





