Tutorial – How to update Windows 10 to Windows 11

The new version of Windows is finally available after a few months of waiting and beta testing. We explain how to go from Windows 10 to 11 in a few clicks.

If your Windows 10 PC does not automatically offer you the update to Windows 11 from October 5, 2021, here’s what to do …

First, check that your computer is compatible with the new OS. To do this, use the PC Health Check tool – we have detailed the procedure for you in a specific article.

If your PC meets the prerequisites for hosting Windows 11, there are several ways to install it.

You can launch the Windows Update utility by simply typing “update” in the search box on your taskbar or by following the classic path by clicking the Windows key, then Settings and finally Update & Security.