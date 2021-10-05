Ubisoft announces a new 100% multiplayer Ghost Recon

On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the Ghost Recon series, Ubisoft fires warning shots and announces Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline. In this free-to-play first-person shooter, players around the world will be able to compete against each other in various PvP modes. Ubisoft Bucharest warns: players will be involved early on in development to shape the most satisfying experience possible.

FPS, free-to-play, Battle Royale

After Hyper Scape, Ubisoft is once again trying out the Battle Royale genre, this time through its famous license anchored in the universe of Tom Clancy. Ghost Recon Frontline will place more than 100 players to survive on Drakemoor Island, an open world that we are promised gigantic and with varied biomes. This free-to-play FPS thought “so everyone can have fun immediately”, According to the French publisher, will offer various game modes. The first, entitled Expedition, will try to bring a touch of freshness to the Battle Royale by placing on the map a hundred soldiers divided into teams of three. Here, no area that shrinks like sorrow, but dynamic objectives to be fulfilled. Once these missions are completed, the squad will need to head to a drop zone and request an extraction. The problem is, this checkout procedure alerts all other players on the map. Surprise guests could therefore start hostilities in order to recover everything that has been hard-collected. Ubisoft Bucharest explains that the abandonment of the third person view in favor of a first-person view allows better sensations, as well as more responsive handling. The second mode, titled Control, will require two teams to fight to control an area. Other game modes are planned to complete the experience. The progression system, meanwhile, will be based on weapon expertise, the achievement of objectives and the recruitment of warriors.

Class at Drakemoor

In order to animate the meetings and set up a tactical dimension, Ghost Recon Frontline will provide a class system granting users multiple characteristics to customize. These classes are divided into several categories. Three have been revealed: Assault, designed for close combat, Support who has the ability to bring various fortifications (turrets, walls of protection, etc.) to the field, and Scout, who reveals enemies and is able to destroy them. confront from a distance. Ubisoft Bucharest specifies that it will be possible to change the protagonist during the game, which is practical to review your strategy according to what is happening on the ground. The developers assure us that there are so many customization elements that we will be able to control two soldiers of the same class that are really different depending on the skills assigned.





The players, these good little soldiers

Ghost Recon Frontline is designed to adapt to player demands. The curious can indeed register now on the official Frontline site to participate in the first closed test of the PC version which will take place from October 14 to 21. “We can’t wait to see player reactions to Ghost Recon Frontline’s first test. We will be working hard to fine-tune the game throughout the pre-launch testing as we want to give players the best and most entertaining experience possible.“explains Bogdan Bridinel, Creative Director at Ubisoft Bucharest in the press release provided to us.”Our team has been involved in the development of the online modes of Ghost Recon Wildlands and Breakpoints. We really wanted to offer our own 100% online Ghost Recon”He adds during a conference we attended a few days before the official announcement of the project.

Ghost Recon Frontline will be available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Luna, and PC (via Ubisoft Connect). Good news, cross-play is well planned for the official launch of the title. Registration for the closed test is done on ghostreconfrontline.com.