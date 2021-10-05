UEFA opens disciplinary investigation against OM and OL

According to our information, OM and OL are logically targeted by a UEFA investigation following the excesses recorded in their stadiums on the last day of the Europa League, on September 30. The disciplinary committee of the European body opened ” disciplinary cases And will meet on October 18 to study them, before rendering decisions on October 22.
OM, which received Galatasaray (0-0), is targeted for the use of pyrotechnic devices, throwing objects and blocking passages inside the Velodrome stadium. While Lyon, winner of Bröndby (3-0), is concerned for a “ land invasion »(Probably very weak) and obstructions of passage in its enclosure. The two clubs will have to submit their observations in writing before the committee takes a decision after having also studied the various reports. In the first instance, UEFA’s regulations do not provide for a hearing. But it is a possibility in case of appeal.
Match abandoned eight minutes in Marseille
In Marseille, serious incidents took place between Turkish supporters, who came from several countries, and those of OM. Smoke jets between the stands, some landing on the lawn, led the referee to stop the match, in the first half, for eight minutes. All interspersed with provocations between the two camps, some OM fans waving Armenia flags. In the second half, other serious disturbances notably took place at the bottom of the north turn. And at the very end of the meeting, it was the bottom of the Jean-Bouin stand who sent cups and bottles to certain members of the team and the visiting staff. After the meeting, the situation degenerated with the police, forced to intervene, in particular on the forecourt of the stadium. Four police officers were injured and five supporters (three Turks and two Marseillais) were arrested.
Seven arrests in Lyon
In Lyon, excesses between supporters gave rise to seven arrests. A Lyon supporter was arrested before the match, five others during the match: four OL side (three for throwing bottles, one for degradation) and a Danish side. The clashes then continued with a fight in the center of Lyon causing the arrest of another Lyon supporter. In these cases, the two French clubs, which have some track record, will most certainly be penalized. It remains to be seen at what level: the range is wide, ranging from a simple fine to a total closed door.