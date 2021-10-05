UEFA opens disciplinary investigation against OM and OL

Match abandoned eight minutes in Marseille

In Marseille, serious incidents took place between Turkish supporters, who came from several countries, and those of OM. Smoke jets between the stands, some landing on the lawn, led the referee to stop the match, in the first half, for eight minutes. All interspersed with provocations between the two camps, some OM fans waving Armenia flags. In the second half, other serious disturbances notably took place at the bottom of the north turn. And at the very end of the meeting, it was the bottom of the Jean-Bouin stand who sent cups and bottles to certain members of the team and the visiting staff. After the meeting, the situation degenerated with the police, forced to intervene, in particular on the forecourt of the stadium. Four police officers were injured and five supporters (three Turks and two Marseillais) were arrested.