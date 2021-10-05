UFC-What to choose curling tine SNCF Réseau

Every day, 5 million users take dilapidated and delayed trains. In a report, the UFC-Que choise points out the SNCF and its degraded network, its difficulties of financing, governance and asks for a revival of investments in order to meet the needs of users

With 49,500 kilometers of track, the French network is the second most extensive network in Europe behind Germany. A network that is certainly extensive but little traffic. Of the 49,500 kilometers, only 28,100 are lines operated by SNCF. The investment policy pursued since the early 1980s has favored the extension of the network, in particular the construction of high-speed lines, to the detriment of maintenance. But the network is becoming more and more aging and fragile as highlighted in the report of UFC-Que Choisir.

2 billion minutes lost

At the start of the 1980s, SNCF hardly invested any more in maintenance. Of 1,000 kilometers of track renewed, only 500 kilometers were renewed in 2005. However, awareness has arisen, in particular with the publication in 2005 of the Rivier report. This underlines the insufficiency of resources allocated to renewal, leading to aging and degradation of infrastructure. Massive investments are therefore recommended to compensate for the accumulated delay. But France spends significantly less than its European neighbors. In 2019, 23% of the network then exceeds its optimal lifespan. Slowdowns and work stoppages are imposed and weigh on the competitiveness of trains compared to other transport. In 2017, the Transport Quality Service Authority even estimated that travelers lost a total of 2 billion minutes each year due to train delays.

Expected productivity gains

Chronic underinvestment affects the performance of the SNCF Réseau infrastructure manager, which needs 2.8 times more agents and 1.7 times more capital than neighboring European countries. But this does not mean that the offer is greater, on the contrary, France offers 37% fewer trains than Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland or Great Britain, d ‘after a 2015-2018 Prorail Benchmark report. It is therefore not surprising that users desperately expect productivity gains and a satisfactory supply on the French rail network. All the difficulties encountered are found in particular on the small lines, often overlooked.





Abandonment of small lines

The dilapidated infrastructure of small lines is also underlined in the report of UFC-Que Choisir. 70% of track sections are currently slowed down. Their maintenance and renewal require massive efforts of some 6.4 billion euros. The users therefore prefer the car to the trains of the small lines which are gradually abandoned. Little traffic, the service lines could be closed, a threat weighing on 40% of the secondary network. Only their closure poses a problem. Remember that the small lines open up the territories and represent a major connection issue. Many users of landlocked territories also choose the train for an ecological question. Priority has been placed on the decarbonisation of transport, the sector of which is the leading emitter of greenhouse gases in France. Closing the little lines would only increase the use of the car.

Requests

The UFC-Que Choisir thus urges the public authorities and requests an increase in financial support to guarantee the investments necessary for the renovation and modernization of the SNCF network, which is faced with an impossible budgetary equation. SNCF Réseau has debts (estimated at 38 billion at the end of 2020) and public contributions no longer cover investment needs and operating costs. It is also essential to maintain the small lines as soon as they meet a request from regional authorities and a need from users. The UFC-Que Choisir also denounces the lack of solidity of the governance of SNCF Réseau and asks to impose on the infrastructure manager performance criteria and genuinely incentive mechanisms in the event of non-compliance with these.

Investment promises

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the TGV, Emmanuel Macron called for “massive investments” in infrastructure, including the renewal of small lines, better connection of ports and the construction of new links. The Head of State recalled the 2018 rail reform and the launch of a railway renovation program by launching that “the decade 2020 will be the new decade of the TGV”.