understand everything at the “Pandora Papers”

Sunday October 3, an international consortium of 150 editorial staff (ICIJ), including The world is part, revealed the secrets of the “Pandora Papers”. These millions of confidential documents, from 14 firms specializing in tax havens, provide a better understanding of the workings of offshore finance.

What do these documents contain? Who are those who take advantage and abuse this system? And how can these revelations change things?

Response with Maxime Vaudano, working in the Decoders department of World. He is one of 600 journalists to have gone through these documents for months.

An episode produced and presented by Morgane Tual, directed by Matthieu Gasnier.

