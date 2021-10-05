Update on the status of the MMORPG’s monster servers





New World has confiscated second place most played games on Steam for almost a week now, and gamers are feeling it. Queues are shrinking while Amazon is implementing drastic solutions to unclog the most popular servers.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 5 octobre 2021 à 12h20] New World is the biggest video game project of the biggest e-commerce company in the world. And it feels. An eight-figure budget if we are to believe the words of Julien Pillot, teacher-researcher at the Inseec School of Business & Economics (interview with Les Echos), and a result that benefits. Stunning graphics, innovative gameplay, New World had it all, and the bet paid off. So successful that players must have crammed into server queues since its launch. Update on the connection level and all the information on New World a little further down in this article.

Update on servers in Europe (October 5)

New World had a great first week, but a complicated week. Amazon’s MMORPG has been a huge success in proportions that it was hard to imagine when it was released. More than a million players tried to join the adventure on the day of its release on September 28, and with an initial server capacity of just under 450,000 seats, the situation quickly escalated. Throughout the week, Amazon Games opened a number of servers in an attempt to alleviate the queue congestion. The number of servers in Europe rose from 86 to 230 while that of American servers increased from 67 to 200. The situation therefore improved significantly for the first weekend of play, without becoming ideal.

In Europe, the maximum number of players in the queues reached, this Monday, the lowest figure in its history: “only” 116,000 people blocked before connecting. If we consider that, on the day of its release, nearly 400,000 European players had crowded into the queues, we still see a clear improvement in the situation. And for good reason, in addition to increasing the total number of servers in Europe, Amazon has also increased its capacity, from 2,000 to 2,250 available places.

This is not the only solution found by the e-commerce giant to alleviate the congestion of the servers of its successful MMORPG. On Saturday October 2, Amazon Games implemented the rather drastic solution of simply preventing the creation of new characters on the most popular servers. The firm explained its gesture in a tweet that we can translate to you below. The character creation option will simply be deleted, and it will not impact characters already created. The list of affected servers is evolving, and you can consult it at the following address:

“Greetings Adventurers. Due to the incredible demand we have had for New World, we have worked hard to increase the hosting capacity and the number of servers available. We’re also implementing a system that prevents new players from creating characters on full servers. When a server is full, it will be grayed out and read the message: “Character creation temporarily disabled on this server to prevent overcrowding” This will not affect characters already created on the servers and you will be able to log in normally. As of this writing, we have placed 28 servers under the “Full” status, but keep an eye on our Server Status page as this list may change constantly. We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to bring you the best gaming experience. Thank you all for your support and we will meet again in Aeternum!“

However, Europeans are still suffering from the situation. They constitute the largest share of New World players, with demand close to 560,000 seats at the height of each day. However, European servers can only accommodate a maximum of 370,000 players for the moment. There is still a shortfall for Amazon in the region, which will only be able to quench the immense popularity of its MMORPG in Europe by reaching the minimum of 250 available servers. If you wish to consult the statistics of New World servers in real time, we recommend that you visit the site: newworldstatus.com

Additionally, character transfers from one server to another are free for two weeks.

If you want to check the status of the servers live, go to the official New World website.

A launch with monstrous and unexpected success

It is since Tuesday, September 28 that adventurers can explore the ruins of Aeternum. A successful launch from a marketing point of view, since New World has reached nearly 758,000 simultaneous players on the game according to Steam statistics. On the day of its launch, over a million players attempted to log into the servers. Good news for Amazon Games, less good for players, who had to cram into the endless queues of some servers. At the height of the “crisis”, September 28 at 6 pm, we could identify more than 600,000 players in the queues. It was the European servers that suffered particularly, accounting for almost 2/3 of this astronomical figure. The reason ? Too much popularity, too few servers. You should also not forget that each server can only accommodate 2000 players (2250 today) at the same time, which lets you imagine the impact that the presence of a famous streamer can have on the length of a waiting line.





New World is available in digital version on Amazon, and on Steam, for the Standard version and for the Deluxe version. This new MMORPG adopts a very different system from its comrades such as The Elder Scrolls Online or World of Warcraft, since it is a buy-to-play (B2P), i.e. only one purchase unique gives you access to all of its content, as opposed to a subscription system. The game is available in two versions, the Standard version at a reasonable price of 39.99 euros, and of 49.99 euros for the Ultimate version, which includes cosmetics and a pet. If you are wondering about the relatively low price of New World, tell yourself that it is in itself a strategy. It promotes a strong influx of players and therefore, in-game purchases.

Factions

New World is a real-time combat MMORPG, where you play as an adventurer stranded on Aeternum Island, in search of ancient relics. The game is organized into three factions, the Shadow, the Marauders and the Engaged, who compete for control of the various points of interest and settlements in Aeternum. A guild belonging to one of these factions can buy control of a region for 100,000 gold pieces (a hell of a lot) and give some bonuses to other members of the same faction, and penalties to players of the same faction. opposing factions. To contest an area, a faction must accumulate enough influence points through PvP quests to be able to declare war on the faction occupying the territory. The dispute is then carried out in turf wars, 50 against 50.

Quest system

The players also have access to a market and to all the craft trades, for the amateurs of a gameplay a little less linear and more role-play. Crafting offers its own unique quest system and is a very viable option for leveling up your character. Invasions, raids, dungeons (from level 25, and with 5 players), everything is there to offer varied combats, oriented PvE (player against environment) or PvP (player against player). In addition, the game has a savage PvP system that will allow the more adventurous to gain quite large amounts of character and weapon experience.

Weapons and skills

New World combat is based on the two weapons you will have in your hands, each of which has three particular powers, which you unlock by gaining weapon experience, and which you can use to defend yourself, reposition yourself or hurt your opponents. Each weapon has two fundamentally different skill trees. You can carry a weapon in your hands and a weapon in your back, and you can switch weapons during combat. Using a skill on the weapon in your hands does not put the same reload skill on the weapon in your back. You can therefore use a rotation of up to six spells.

The skill tree for the ax © Screenshot

Characteristics

There is no class system in New World. Your character has characteristics that you can increase with your level, and with your equipment. They are five in number, Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Concentration and Form. Each skill can be upgraded up to level 300, not including stats added by your gear. The bonuses offered by these characteristics work in stages. Invest enough points in a characteristic to reach a milestone, which will grant you a very powerful passive. The different characteristics provide the following bonuses:

Strength determines damage from heavy melee weapons (hammer, hatchet, two-handed ax, one-handed sword)

Dexterity increases the damage of ranged weapons and some small arms (spear, rapier, bow and musket)

Intelligence increases magic damage (enchantments, fire staff and ice gauntlet)

Focus increases mana regeneration and healing (life stick)

Form increases your health points

The characteristic tree © Screenshot

You will therefore have to adapt your characteristics to your style of play. If you want to play more tank, invest points in form and strength. If you want to play a mage, invest points in intelligence and focus. If you choose a DPS (damage per second) style instead, invest in strength and dexterity instead. Each build can be different, which is what makes New World so strong while allowing it to break free from the traditional class system.

If you liked this little presentation and want to embark on the adventure on the Island of Aeternum, you might as well know which server to connect to on the day of its release. Especially if you want to play it with friends. In order for you to coordinate with other Adventurers on your contact list, Amazon Games has released the list of available servers based on your region. Remember that each server will have the capacity to accommodate “over a thousand” players, if the developers are to be believed. It can be noted that Europe will be united under the aegis of a single data center.

We also have the list of “French” servers, five servers are recommended to our compatriot players. These are the servers:

Lyonesse

Nysa

Bakhu

Ife

Melinde

Newsletter





If you want to play today, however, you will have to be patient, some servers are fully full and there are endless connection queues.