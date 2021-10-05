US justice alarmed by growing threats against teachers

The US Minister of Justice denounced on Monday the growing threats to which teachers are subject across the country, after the publication of several videos of parents protesting violently against vaccine obligations or wearing a mask.

“In recent months, there has been a worrying increase in forms of harassment, intimidation, threats or violence”, brought against teachers or school officials, said Merrick Garland in a note addressed to his administration and the US federal police , the FBI.

“Threats against our officials are not only illegal, they are contrary to the intrinsic values ​​of our nation,” he lamented.

The minister did not specify what was at the origin of this upsurge in attacks.





But in recent months, dozens of incidents have arisen across the country, in which angry parents opposed the obligation to put a mask on their child, or to have them vaccinated.

The wearing of masks and vaccination have indeed become political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those of Texas or Florida, even wanted to establish bans on compulsory mask wearing in their states, invoking the protection of sacrosanct individual freedoms.

Very heated – sometimes violent – debates on how to teach racism also animate the United States.

Last week, the National School Boards Association, a large organization of education professionals, called on President Biden to intervene, citing an upsurge in threats.

“America’s public schools and its faculty face an imminent threat,” she warned in a letter, requesting “law enforcement help” to tackle the problem.

The association of American principals had also sounded the alarm bells in the face of the situation a few days earlier.