US justice alarmed by growing threats against teachers

The US Minister of Justice denounced Monday, October 4 the growing threats to which teachers are subject across the country, after the publication of several videos of parents protesting violently against vaccine obligations or wearing a mask.

“In recent months, there has been a worrying increase in forms of harassment, intimidation, threats or violence”, brought against teachers or school officials, said Merrick Garland in a note to his administration and the US federal police, the FBI. “Threats against our officials are not only illegal, they are contrary to the intrinsic values ​​of our nation”, he lamented.





The minister did not specify what was at the origin of this upsurge in attacks. But in recent months, dozens of incidents have arisen across the country, in which angry parents opposed the obligation to put a mask on their child, or to have them vaccinated. Very heated – sometimes violent – debates on how to teach racism also animate the United States.

Last week, the National School Board Association, a large organization of education professionals, called on President Biden to intervene, citing an upsurge in threats. “America’s Public Schools and Faculty Face Imminent Threat”, she alerted in a letter.