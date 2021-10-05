Varane responds to Kylian Mbappé on the lack of support after France-Switzerland

Raphaël Varane reacted on Tuesday to Kylian Mbappé’s remarks on a possible lack of support after the elimination of the France team against Switzerland at Euro 2021. The defender of the Blues shared a beautiful message of solidarity to his teammate .

Thanks to two interviews granted to the press at the newspaper L’Equipe and at RMC Sport – all of which will be available on Tuesday in the program Rothen ignites from 6 p.m. – Kylian Mbappé returned to his feelings after the elimination of France at Euro 2021. The Blues’ last shooter against the Nati, the PSG striker missed his shot on goal in the fateful round of 16. If his teammates did not come immediately to console him on the Bucharest lawn, Raphaël Varane explained that no one had abandoned him.

“I think that in the group it is quite clear and it was immediately clear after the match. We are together, assured the central defender of the France team on Tuesday at a press conference. goes well and when it goes less well, we assume together. “

Varane: “We leave no one behind”

Revelation of the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappé had a complicated Euro and finished with a record of zero goals. But according to Raphaël Varane, the group did not hold it against him.





“We leave no one behind,” hammered the new Manchester United defender two days from France-Belgium in the League of Nations. It is the state of mind of this group, our mentality and our philosophy. And that , we’re not going to change it. “

Varane has no advice for him on Real

Former Real Madrid player where he spent ten years between 2011 and 2021, Raphaël Varane did not want to comment too much on Kylian Mbappé’s comments on his desires to leave for Spain during the recent summer transfer window. The PSG striker caused an earthquake in the Iberian media and even pushed Florentino Perez to react for RMC Sport.

“For Kylian and his future, it is simply he who decides. It is he who has the maturity to choose with his relatives, chained Raphaël Varane, his partner with the Blues. Whether it is to stay or to leave, it is him who knows it. He has his head on his shoulders and clearly knows what he wants. I think it is not my role to advise him or to make a decision for him. “