Volcanic eruption in La Palma: nearly 50 earthquakes recorded in the last 24 hours

According to specialists, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja is the largest observed on the island of La Palma for 100 years.

THE’volcanic eruption from the volcano Cumbre Vieja takes its course at La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain). While the episode entered this Tuesday in its 17e day, some specialists agree that it is the largest in the last 100 years on the island with an erupting lava volume estimated at 120 million cubic meters. That is far ahead of the eruption of San Juan in 1949 (55 million cubic meters) and that of Teneguia in 1971 (43 million cubic meters), according to figures put forward by volcanodiscovery.com.

The rash could last a long time

Observers who point to a clear increase in seismic activity as well as its intensity. Thus, over the last 24 hours, 31 earthquakes with magnitudes 3.0 to 3.9 and 47 earthquakes between 2.0 and 2.9 have been recorded. “While less violent earthquakes cannot be detected due to the sound of volcanic earthquake”.





According to volcanodiscovery.com, “most earthquakes are still 10-15 km deep below the central zone of the volcano“. Corn “a cluster of new, deeper earthquakes appeared at depths of about 35 km below the northeast flank”. This implies that the eruption feeds on a deep magma and that the eruption could thus last a long time.