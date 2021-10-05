Volcanic eruption in La Palma: volcanic bombs or the new threat of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the impressive video of the damage

The intense activity of the volcano is accompanied by a phenomenon that threatens the teams on the ground.

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano wreaked havoc on the island of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain). More than 400 hectares of land have been devastated and lava even advanced into the sea for a total area of ​​30 hectares.

The volcano, whose cone has collapsed, continues to have a sustained activity with in particular a Strombolian-type rash and multiple explosions. An activity that is also manifested by “volcanic bombs”.

The area too close to the evacuated crater

In a video posted on Twitter, a team from the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (INVOLCAN) explains having witnessed this phenomenon on the ground when its members were surprised by the bombs.





The steering committee of the volcanic emergency plan of the Canaries (Pevolca) even ordered this Sunday the evacuation of scientists and staff who were working in an area too close to the crater of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.