was the raven’s name accidentally revealed by a family member?

Will the Gregory affair find a solution? More than 30 years after the events, the death of this 4-year-old child remains a mystery. Before the boy’s disappearance in Vologne, in 1984, his parents Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin were harassed by several crows, both by mail and via anonymous calls to their home. On the occasion of a documentary, broadcast this Monday, October 4, TF1 unveiled an interview, to say the least, disturbing with René Jacob, the older brother of Marcel Jacob, the uncle of Jean-Marie Villemin. While the journalist makes him hear a recording of the raven, Grégory’s great-uncle replies: “This is Jacqueline!”, Before changing his mind, walled in silence.





In 2021, Jacqueline Jacob, Grégory’s great-aunt, was implicated by a stylometric analysis designating her as the main author of the threatening letters. In the TF1 documentary, René Jacob takes a thoughtful air, visibly reluctant to speak again. “I can not tell you”, he finally let go, considering that his brother Marcel Jacob is “too nice to attack a child”. René Jacob’s brother and sister-in-law were indicted for kidnapping and forcible confinement followed by death, before suspicion was raised in May 2018. The couple had spent a brief stay in prison, before being released.

The investigation could take a new turn thanks to a court decision: new DNA expertise known as “related”, a modern scientific technique, (…)

Read more on the GALA website

Marianne James: why the judge of France has an incredible talent did not want children

“I’m fed up”: Patrick Timsit touched and exasperated by a nasty rumor

Spectacular turn of events ! Adele: this video that ignites the powder

Cyril Hanouna: this guest he will never receive in TPMP

France has an incredible talent: what becomes of Laura Laune?