Washington wants to start “frank discussions” with Beijing



Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in these combined file photos on June 8, 2021 (AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURINicholas Kamm)

The Biden administration does not intend to “ignite trade tensions with China” but on Monday signaled its willingness to stand firm on Beijing, which has failed to honor its commitments made in the agreement signed in 2020 with Donald Trump.



Washington decided to maintain the punitive tariffs imposed by the previous administration on $ 370 billion in annual Chinese products while launching an exemption procedure to help not Chinese companies but American small and medium-sized businesses hard hit by these surcharges.

“China has made commitments that should benefit certain US industries, including agriculture, which we need to uphold,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday during a speech to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (CSIS).

“I intend to have frank discussions with my Chinese counterpart in the coming days” but “the objective is not to ignite trade tensions,” she assured.

Katherine Tai, who was commissioned in January by Joe Biden to carry out “a complete re-examination” of the bilateral relationship, pointed out that the agreement signed in January 2020 between Donald Trump and Chinese Deputy Prime Minister and chief negotiator Liu He , “failed to respond significantly to fundamental concerns” of the United States about China’s business practices and “their adverse impact on the US economy.”

After eight months of work, the ambassador gave few details on how she would go about tackling these issues.

The tariffs, imposed by the Republicans in retaliation for Chinese trade practices deemed “unfair”, are decried by many American companies, some of which have few alternatives to Chinese products and are therefore forced to pay tariffs.

In early August, some of the most influential American business groups had urged the Biden administration to reduce these surcharges.

– “Serious concerns” –



Katherine Tai, who so far has had only one exchange with Liu He, has never hidden that these customs duties were a lever in the discussions.







U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, April 28, 2021 at a Congressional Hearing (POOL / Sarah Silbiger)

Like the previous government, the Biden administration wants to tackle more structural problems such as massive subsidies to Chinese state-owned enterprises or the “theft” of intellectual property.

In “Phase 1”, China pledged to purchase an additional $ 200 billion in US goods over two years including agricultural products, energy goods and manufacturing, the target being to reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries.

This treaty had allowed a truce in the trade war between the two countries which had slowed their growth. It was to rebalance trade and be followed by a second phase to tackle structural problems.

– Working with the allies –



Katherine Tai said the United States was ready to deploy “the full range of tools” and develop “new means as needed to defend American economic interests against harmful policies and practices.”

The ambassador, who is due to travel to Paris for discussions at the OECD, expects to gain the support of historical allies of the United States.

“The heart of our strategy is a commitment to ensure that we work with our allies to create fair and open markets,” she explained.

If Europe seems to distance itself from an absolutely firm American trade policy, its officials recognize that they too are confronted with Beijing’s “unfair” trade practices and that these problems must be addressed.

The American ambassador also underlined that the trade and economic relations between the two first economic powers of the globe have “an impact on the whole world and on billions of workers”.

Washington finally expects arduous discussions with Beijing: an American official has deplored Beijing’s “authoritarian approach” and believes that the Chinese government is turning a deaf ear to American concerns about structural issues such as state subsidies .

“We know that China is unlikely to make significant reforms at the moment,” he added.

“We need to have a strategy that deals with China as it is, rather than as we might wish it to be,” he commented.

“We must take a new holistic and pragmatic approach in our relations with China”, concluded Katherine Tai.

