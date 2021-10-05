More

    “We have still carried out evacuations in recent days” in Afghanistan, declares Emmanuel Macron

    On France Inter, the President of the Republic specified that the first condition for the recognition of the Taliban is that the latter “allow humanitarian operations to continue”.

    Evacuations of Franco-Afghans and Afghans continue in Afghanistan, after the takeover of power by the Taliban. This is what Emmanuel Macron said on France Inter on Tuesday on the occasion of the special day organized by the radio and devoted to Afghan women. “Today, in small amounts, we evacuated, through Doha, several nationals (…) to protect them», Explained the President of the Republic.

    If their number is “much less“Important that”when Kabul airport was open“, it exists “a dealWhich allows countries to continue evacuations. “We cooperate and therefore we can still take people out through border countries“, Specified the Head of State.

    Dialogue and conditions

    The President of the Republic specified that Afghanistan would be on the menu of discussions at the next meeting between the G20 states, on October 12th. “We absolutely must have a very clear message where we set our conditions for the recognition of the Taliban“, He explained, before specifying that the pursuit of”humanitarian operationsWas the first condition for this potential recognition.


    Another very important subject for the G20 countries: respect for gender equality. As long as young Afghan women cannot return to school, the Islamic regime will not be recognized by France. “It means we tell them (the Taliban), ‘vou must absolutely give a future to young girls in your country and that is one of the things that we look at before we recognize you ‘», Announced the President of the Republic

    We have to face the situation, it is terrible for Afghan women today (…) [en] has many who in recent years have had access to education, art (…) and who suddenly saw the door close», He lamented.

