“We must take advantage of the flu vaccination” to make the third dose against the coronavirus, estimates an infectious disease specialist

“We must take advantage of the flu vaccination” to do the third dose against Covid-19, estimates Monday, October 4 on franceinfo Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist and Covid-19 referent at Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches. According to him, “10 to 15 million French people over 65 or with co-morbidities”, should receive this additional dose.

Earlier today, the European Medicines Agency approved the administration of a third dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to people over 18 years of age. “The studies, all vaccines combined and all populations combined, show that a booster seems necessary from eight months.”

franceinfo: From when will the efficacy drop and a third dose will be necessary?

Benjamin Davido: Studies, all vaccines combined and all populations combined, show that a booster seems necessary from eight months. This is what the Americans have chosen as a symbolic deadline. In France, we chose six to twelve months. What should be remembered above all is that we must take advantage of the flu vaccination period which will begin at the end of October, so that the 10 to 15 million more French people 65 years old or having comorbidities take this third dose against Covid-19. There must be the fewest severe forms that require hospitalization. If there is no overload in the hospital, there will be no restriction and that will be good news.

This agreement from the European Medicines Agency, is it good news?





What is certain is that this is in line with what is already practiced in Israel and the data in the scientific literature which shows that after six months, the neutralizing power of antibodies against the Delta variant weakens. These two doses of vaccines prescribed initially probably protected us from the variant, but if we are to have a lasting immune response, more doses will probably be needed. The modalities of the successive reminders according to the different variants will then be discussed.

The World Health Organization considers it necessary to increase vaccination coverage rather than setting up a booster campaign. What do you think ?

Ideally everyone should have two doses and then their third dose. I think that we should not fall into the trap of “all vaccination” even though the over 65s and people suffering from co-morbidities are fragile and have an indication for the third dose. If the objective is to control the circulation of the coronavirus, we must reduce its circulation beyond our borders, as in Africa where only 5% of the population is vaccinated.