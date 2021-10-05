What we know in the aftermath of the giant Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger blackout

“Billions of users affected”

The technical incident constitutes the failure “the most important ever” by Downdetector, which collects user reports. “Billions of users have been affected”, assured the site.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: We’re sorry. We’re working hard to get you back into our apps and services and are happy to report that they’re coming back online at this time.”Facebook tweeted at 10:30 p.m. GMT on Monday, after some seven hours of blackout.

“Our sincere apologies to all those affected (…) We have network issues and our teams are working as fast as possible to repair and get back online”, had tweeted earlier Mike Schroepfer, CTO of Facebook.

Updating the routing system?

The company still has not given an official explanation. According to cybersecurity experts, the gigantic outage is linked to updates to the routing computer system, which allows servers to be linked to domain names.

“At one point this morning, Facebook pulled the card that allows computers around the world to find their various addresses online.”, summarized cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs on his blog.

Other couriers benefit from it

Facebook’s misfortune has made its competitors happy. Telegram messaging went from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States in one day, according to specialist firm SensorTower.

“Registrations are on the rise on Signal (welcome everyone)”, also tweeted this other messenger known for its data encryption.

The blackout also delighted facetious users, who competed in sarcasm on Twitter. Others complained of being cut off from their contacts, their source of income or their work tool.

Some people were philosophical, like Cindy Bennett, a baker from New York, interviewed by AFP: “In general, I think the world would be a better place if everyone didn’t know what everyone else is doing all the time. day and night “.

Hold on daily life

The incident should bring water to the mill of detractors of Californian society, because it demonstrates its immense hold on daily life.





The impact is even worse in the many countries where Facebook is “synonymous with the internet”, or for users who use the social network to access other services, says Jake Williams, co-founder of BreachQuest, a cybersecurity.

However, the authorities are already not lacking in arguments to attack the company. Especially after the leaks of internal documents orchestrated by Frances Haugen, a former engineer of the group, which allowed the Wall Street Journal to publish, in mid-September, a series of articles on the toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram on society.

The most resounding of them detailed the mental health problems of many adolescent girls confronted, frame after frame, with the myth of the ideal female body. A drift of which Facebook is perfectly aware, according to the engineer.