What we know in the aftermath of the giant Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger blackout

“Billions of users affected”
The technical incident constitutes the failure “the most important ever” by Downdetector, which collects user reports. “Billions of users have been affected”, assured the site.
“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: We’re sorry. We’re working hard to get you back into our apps and services and are happy to report that they’re coming back online at this time.”Facebook tweeted at 10:30 p.m. GMT on Monday, after some seven hours of blackout.
“Our sincere apologies to all those affected (…) We have network issues and our teams are working as fast as possible to repair and get back online”, had tweeted earlier Mike Schroepfer, CTO of Facebook.
Updating the routing system?
The company still has not given an official explanation. According to cybersecurity experts, the gigantic outage is linked to updates to the routing computer system, which allows servers to be linked to domain names.
“At one point this morning, Facebook pulled the card that allows computers around the world to find their various addresses online.”, summarized cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs on his blog.
Other couriers benefit from it
Facebook’s misfortune has made its competitors happy. Telegram messaging went from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States in one day, according to specialist firm SensorTower.
“Registrations are on the rise on Signal (welcome everyone)”, also tweeted this other messenger known for its data encryption.
The blackout also delighted facetious users, who competed in sarcasm on Twitter. Others complained of being cut off from their contacts, their source of income or their work tool.
Some people were philosophical, like Cindy Bennett, a baker from New York, interviewed by AFP: “In general, I think the world would be a better place if everyone didn’t know what everyone else is doing all the time. day and night “.
Hold on daily life
The incident should bring water to the mill of detractors of Californian society, because it demonstrates its immense hold on daily life.
The impact is even worse in the many countries where Facebook is “synonymous with the internet”, or for users who use the social network to access other services, says Jake Williams, co-founder of BreachQuest, a cybersecurity.
However, the authorities are already not lacking in arguments to attack the company. Especially after the leaks of internal documents orchestrated by Frances Haugen, a former engineer of the group, which allowed the Wall Street Journal to publish, in mid-September, a series of articles on the toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram on society.
The most resounding of them detailed the mental health problems of many adolescent girls confronted, frame after frame, with the myth of the ideal female body. A drift of which Facebook is perfectly aware, according to the engineer.
A breakdown that falls in the midst of a crisis
This failure falls very badly for the firm of Mark Zuckerberg, which is going through one of the worst crises on its reputation.
In question, a former engineer, Frances Haugen, who accused the group of choosing “profit rather than safety” of its users, in an interview broadcast by the channel CBS Sunday.
His revelations gave new impetus to the many critics of Facebook, whose four platforms are used by some 3.5 billion people every month.
These revelations show US President Joe Biden that the company “does not know how to regulate itself”, according to its spokesperson Jen Psaki. They “prove the concerns (…) about the power that the network giants have amassed”.
The whistleblower will be questioned by a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. Her hearing should focus on the mental health of young girls confronted with the myth of the ideal female body.
According to excerpts from her opening remarks posted on Twitter by US media, Frances Haugen has planned to urge elected officials to regulate Facebook – which many of them regularly promise to do.
“When we realized that the tobacco farmers were covering up the damage they were causing, the government acted. When we realized that cars were safer with seat belts, the government acted.”, she should declare. “I beg you to do the same” for Facebook.