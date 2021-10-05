“When I learned about Théo and I, I was at the … / International / French team / SOFOOT.com

Invited to present himself to the press on Tuesday in the company of his brother, Theo, Lucas Hernandez revealed the conditions under which he had learned of their first joint selection: “On listing day, I was fishing. I was looking at the list on my phone. Initially, I did not see him on the list of defenders. I thought to myself: “Well, that will be for another moment …” But when I saw that he was in the midfield, I said: “Ah, there he is, there he is. ! ” I was happy, I called it direct. I told him to take care of him until Monday, not to hurt himself. It is a source of pride, a moment of happiness for our family. ”



The two brothers, raised alone by their mother following the flight of their father, Jean-François Hernandez, who left without leaving an address in 2003, reconsidered their fate apart. “When we were little, everything was not easy, explained Theo. Our mother has always been there through good times and bad. She carried us, took us to training … Today, all that is rewarded. ” Lucas: “This childhood is also what pushed us to achieve our dream: to become professional players. There, it is a unique moment, which must be taken advantage of. Today is going to be our first day of training together. As a kid, you can imagine yourself playing with your brother, being pro with him, but finding him with the Blues … It’s incredible. ”





Before leaving, Lucas Hernandez also took advantage of the moment to reassure Kylian Mbappé after the interview given by the PSG striker to The team, this Tuesday : “At the Euro, I saw him 100% integrated into the team. He wanted to win this competition, like everyone else. Elimination was a blow to all of us, we still think about it today. But everyone loves Kylian here. He is highly respected. He is very young, but he is already an executive. We’re all with him. Let him know that he is a unique player and that the France team needs him. ”

