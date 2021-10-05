When telecom leaders praise a “green” 5G

After nearly two years of controversy and criticism presenting 5G as a technology that consumes energy and is harmful to the environment, telecom manufacturers are mobilizing. All are working, with a lot of communication, to convince that this is not the case. This Tuesday, Ericsson wanted to put, in its own way, the dots on the “i”. During a conference entitled “5G, a tool for sustainable growth for all”, Franck Bouétard, the boss of the French branch of the Swedish telecoms equipment manufacturer, bluntly called the new generation of mobile communication a “Green technology”.

According to the leader, the industrialist, which supplies antennas for mobile networks to Orange, SFR and Bouygues Telecom, 5G is even essential. To believe it, it would reduce “Up to 15% of humanity’s carbon footprint”. How? ‘Or’ What ? By improving industrial processes in all sectors of the economy, which are digitizing at top speed.

“Put the rational in the debate”

Franck Bouétard wants “Put back the rational” in a debate, flooded, according to him, with “A lot of fake news”. “Information and communication technologies generate only 1.4% of the global carbon footprint, and only represent 3.6% of energy consumption”, he insists. Especially, this level “Has been stable since 2010”, in particular because, according to him, industrialists take environmental issues into account. “In 5G, the bit transported consumes eight times less energy than in 4G”, he adds. The manager recalls that the 5G antennas turn off when they are not used. Conversely 4G antennas, which operate continuously.

Ericsson is not the only one to give voice. In this area, all the equipment manufacturers, including its rivals Nokia and Huawei, are also leading an intense lobbying to praise an energy-efficient 5G. All consider this technology as a catalyst to accelerate the ecological transition at all levels. Same among operators, who are deploying this technology at full speed. At Orange, the number one telecoms company in France, the discourse is also well under way. According to Michael Trabbia, the innovation boss of the incumbent operator, “We must use digital technology to reduce the carbon footprint of all economic sectors”.

Operators want to quickly make 5G profitable

5G is, according to him, a must “To optimize logistics, distribution networks, industry or agriculture”. He takes the example of construction and new “Smart buildings”, ultra-connected, allowing “To reduce energy consumption by 20% to 30%”. Or that of logistics, where “We can optimize journeys by coupling solutions linked to the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence”.

For telecoms champions, the stakes are twofold. It is, on the one hand, to respond to the activism, still alive, of many NGOs and environmentalists. Many remain very suspicious of the new generation of mobile communication. Last spring, the Shift Projet think tank sounded the alarm for the umpteenth time, calling for a framework for 5G and its uses to avoid an explosion in the carbon footprint of digital technology. ” The deployment of 5G, if it is done in a broad and dense manner and without mastering certain uses, will be accompanied by a considerable increase in energy consumption and emissions associated with our digital uses ”, wrote the think tank. “According to the High Council for the Climate, the deployment of 5G should lead to an increase of 18% to 44% of the digital carbon footprint by 2030”, he added.





The other challenge, for equipment manufacturers and telecom operators, is of course to make their new networks profitable, which they deploy with billions of euros. Their interest is, of course, that individuals and industrialists convert. And quick. Arcep, for its part, wishes to play the role of arbiter on this subject. As early as 2019, the telecoms regulator took up the subject of moderating the carbon footprint of digital technology head-on. He had, it must be said, little choice, faced with the wave of mistrust caused by the arrival of 5G. Laure de La Raudière, who took over as head of the institution in January 2021, immediately took action. “I fully subscribe to the ambition to combine development of uses and reduction of the environmental footprint”, she said.

In particular, the government wants Arcep to have the capacity to assess the carbon footprint of telecom players, but also that of all digital players. The institution suffered a setback from the Constitutional Council, which recently censored an article of law which authorized it to collect information from manufacturers of terminals such as Apple or Samsung. Knowing that smartphones, tablets, televisions and computers represent 80% of the total digital carbon footprint. But the regulator remains confident. He believes, today, that it is only a postponement.